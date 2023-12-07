Türkiye's Rönesans Holding Plans To Take Part In Turkmenistan's Energy Projects

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 7. The Türkiye's Rönesans Holding is currently in charge of construction projects and is also negotiating participation in Turkmenistan's energy projects, Trend reports.

This was stated by the director of the Business Development Department of the holding, Ahmet Sonmez, during the Turkmen-Turkish Business Forum held in Ashgabat.

According to him, the company is actively expanding the scope of its collaboration while negotiating participation in the country's energy initiatives.

"In Ashgabat, we are constructing a modern multifunctional educational center." The opening date is set for August 2024. This architectural structure will blend in with Turkmenistan's capital's appearance. "Around 2,000 people are involved in the construction of the facility, both Turkish and Turkmen specialists," he stated.

Furthermore, Ahmet Sonmez stated that the current meeting has become an efficient platform for discussion between Turkish and Turkmen business circles.

Meanwhile, in Turkmenistan, Rönesans Holding has constructed a number of big facilities, including an oil and gas university, a hotel, a facility for the generation of gasoline from natural gas in the Ahal region, and others, over the course of 14 years.