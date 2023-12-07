Azerbaijani Deputy FM Informs Saudi Counterpart About Peace Initiatives (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. On December 7,
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Yalchin Rafiyev visited the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.
During the visit, Rafiyev met with the First Deputy Minister of
Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia, Waleed Al-Khuraiji.
Rafiyev informed his Saudi counterpart about the post-conflict
processes in the South Caucasus region and the peace initiatives of
Azerbaijan.

