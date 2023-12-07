               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijani Deputy FM Informs Saudi Counterpart About Peace Initiatives (PHOTO)


12/7/2023 3:10:30 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. On December 7, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Yalchin Rafiyev visited the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

During the visit, Rafiyev met with the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia, Waleed Al-Khuraiji.

Rafiyev informed his Saudi counterpart about the post-conflict processes in the South Caucasus region and the peace initiatives of Azerbaijan.

Will be updated

