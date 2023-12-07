Marquee Awards Recognize Outstanding Engineers And Innovative Projects

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, December 07, 2023: Over 90 global ER&D enterprises and individuals participated in the prestigious 2023 Digital Engineering Awards, with more than 35 global enterprises winning accolades for their innovative and transformative applications of digital engineering principles and technology, during a gala event in Dallas, Texas.



The second annual awards program and event, co-hosted by ISG, L&T Technology Services, and CNBC-TV18, celebrates organizations and individual leaders from 10 diverse sectors operating across North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The winning organizations and individuals were recognized for forging new paths in their respective fields and demonstrating the transformative power of digital engineering.



Conceptualized to celebrate the game-changing accomplishments of the engineering and R&D community worldwide, the Digital Engineering Awards honor the innovative efforts of engineering teams and individuals who consistently push boundaries, pioneer advanced technologies, and drive sustainable change within their sectors. The ceremony acknowledged both corporate innovation and individual engineers who have made notable strides in their fields.



The Digital Engineering Awards received over 200 nominations, with a remarkable 127 submissions from North America, indicating the region's robust commitment to innovation and digital transformation. Additionally, there were 35 entries from Europe, pointing to the continent's growing interest in harnessing the potential of digital engineering. Enterprises from India, Japan and Asia Pacific submitted the remaining nominations.



Among the winners were respected companies from diverse industries, including American Honda Motor Co. Inc., AT&T, BMW Group, CN, Caterpillar Inc., Chevron, Collins Aerospace, CYFIRMA, Delta Air Lines, Delta Flight Products, Doosan Group, Eaton, Epiroc, ExxonMobil, GE HealthCare, Grundfos, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Honeywell, Jaguar Land Rover, Johnson & Johnson MedTech, Marelli, Microsoft, Patna Smart City Limited, Philips, Pontosense Inc, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Rockwell Automation, Samsung Electronics, Vestas Wind Systems, and Xylem.



The awards were presented in two distinct segments: 'Engineering The Change' and 'Engineer At Heart', celebrating the spirit of innovation at both an organizational and individual level, respectively. Winners were named across nine categories, underscoring the transformative influence of digital engineering and the powerful role it plays in revolutionizing global infrastructure.



The winners were selected by a distinguished panel of judges comprising Prof. Jim Austin, Wharton School of Business, Prof. Marcos Kauffman, Coventry University, Prof. Sameer Hasija, INSEAD, Debjani Ghosh, NASSCOM; Suja Chandra, Board Member at several enterprises and Steven Hall, Prashant Kelker and Gaurav Gupta from ISG. The panel evaluated the submissions on the basis of four core tenets: innovation, delivery, impact and business value.



"Digital Engineering continues to transform nearly every aspect of our daily lives, from sustainable energy, to aerospace, to medical devices. We are delighted to celebrate the engineering excellence of companies and individuals who are leading change through innovative design and the use of technology," said Todd Lavieri, Vice Chairman of ISG. "It was exciting to see the number of nominations nearly double this year, reflecting the widespread impact the engineering, and R&D community is making on the global stage."



S. Shivakumar, President of News18 Studios added, "We are honored to be part of this initiative that acknowledges the exceptional talent and innovative strategies in the field of digital engineering. This partnership aligns with our commitment to providing our audience with insights into groundbreaking developments and recognizing those who are driving transformation in the industry."



"The caliber of nominations this year was truly remarkable," said Amit Chadha, CEO and Managing Director of L&T Technology Services (LTTS). "The entries showcased the innovation, commitment, and transformative power of the digital engineering community. It is heartening to witness the rising tide of women in the engineering community, utilizing technology as a catalyst for positive change. We persist in recognizing and celebrating the extraordinary organizations and the individual engineers at their core who are diligently sculpting a more promising future for everyone through their groundbreaking innovations."



About the Digital Engineering Awards



The Digital Engineering Awards bring together industry leaders to recognize outstanding achievements in the R&D domain, and to help global organizations give shape to their transformative ideas. The Awards have been launched by L&T Technology Services in association with ISG, with CNBC-TV18 as a media partner.





About ISG



ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,600 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries-a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data.





About Network18



Network18 Media & Investments Limited (Network18 Group) is one of India's most diversified media and entertainment (M&E) conglomerates, with interests across television, digital content, filmed entertainment, e-commerce, print and allied businesses18 Broadcast Limited, a subsidiary of Network18, manages its primary business of broadcasting. It runs the largest news network in India, spanning across business, general news, and regional news. Marquee brands such as CNBC-TV18, News18 India, and CNN News18 are part of this news bouquet.





About L&T Technology Services



L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS) is a listed subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited focused on Engineering and R&D (ER&D) services. We offer consultancy, design, development and testing services across the product and process development life cycle. Our customer base includes 69 Fortune 500 companies and 57 of the world's top ER&D companies, across industrial products, medical devices, transportation, telecom & hi-tech, and the process industries. Headquartered in India, we have over 23,800 employees spread across 22 global design centers, 28 global sales offices and 102 innovation labs as of September 30, 2023.

