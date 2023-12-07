               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
The African Union Of Broadcasting's (AUB) Summit On Artificial Intelligence To Hold From The 4Th To 6Th March 2024, In Yaoundé Cameroon


12/7/2023 3:06:30 PM

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)
From the 4th to 6th March, 2024, Yaoundé hosts the AUB-UNESCO Summit ( ) on Artificial Intelligence and Media.

At the forefront are African media, facing the significant challenge of navigating daily technological advancements.

The Yaoundé AUB-UNESCO Summit on Artificial Intelligence and Media also serves as a gathering for leading scientists in the field of artificial intelligence. It involves presenting and debating research findings and their applications within the media.

The African Union of Broadcasting (AUB) and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) are honored to facilitate this crucial dialogue.

Discussions will focus on ethical considerations in automating editorial processes and the impact of AI on information diversity and integrity.

The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) and the International Telecommunications Union (IUT), primarily concerned by these issues, will also be at the meeting.

Beyond fostering strategic partnerships, participants will have the opportunity to dwell on shaping the future of African media by embracing AI as a powerful tool for innovation, information dissemination, and inspiration.

Join us in Yaoundé for this essential event that marks a crucial step towards a smarter and more sustainable media future in Africa.

Dakar, 07 th December 202
Grégoire Ndjaka
Director General

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union of Broadcasting (AUB).

Contact:
...
T: +221 338 21 1625
AUB:
UNESCO:

MENAFN07122023002747001784ID1107557410

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

