World Health Organization (WHO) And Government Of Ireland Collaborate To Strengthen Health System Resilience In Tanzania

The World Health Organization (WHO) and the Government of Ireland have signed an agreement to pilot a new project that will improve ongoing efforts to strengthen health system resilience to effectively respond to emergencies in Tanzania.

The new project titled - Strengthening Health Systems Resilience for Enhanced Health Emergency Response at the Sub-national Level United Republic of Tanzania supported by the Government of Ireland is worth 200 000 Euros and will be implemented in seven regions namely, Tanga, Kigoma, Dodoma, Dar es Salaam, Zanzibar & two other high-risk regions.

The project aims to bolster the capacity of healthcare systems, especially at the subnational level, to effectively respond to health emergencies. The project responds to global challenges like emerging diseases, climate change impacts, and natural disasters that threaten healthcare systems.

Speaking at the agreement signing ceremony, WHO Representative to Tanzania, Dr Charles Sagoe-Moses underscored the need to reinforce the health system's resilience at the subnational level has become increasingly evident in the face of evolving health threats and emergencies.

He expressed gratitude to the Government of Ireland for joining hands with WHO to support Tanzania's efforts towards staying prepared and effectively responding to health emergencies.

“The Government of Tanzania has in the last two decades made giant strides to bolster the resilience of the health systems, but health emergencies are increasingly threatening this feat.,” noted Dr Charles Sagoe-Moses.“Health is a huge and an incredibly important sector. We are indeed happy about this partnership which will impact and make a difference in the lives of the people of Tanzania.

On her part, the Irish Ambassador to Tanzania, H.E Marry O'Neill, conveyed pleasure of the Irish Government to partner with WHO at the national and subnational level in addressing the key public health priority of the Government of Tanzania.“This initiative will strengthen healthcare systems and ensure the health emergencies are addressed timely and effectively,” she stated.“For us, health security requires us to be ready at all times for the known and unknown and partnering with WHO to build the country's resilience is a great privilege”

Tanzania has faced pockets of outbreaks, including cholera and the Marburg virus, necessitating the need for improved resilience, particularly at the sub-national level. WHO collaborates closely with the Tanzanian government to strengthen the country's health system and build its capacity for emergency preparedness and response.

The initiative will be managed by WHO and implemented over 12 months in close collaboration with the Ministry of Health and other stakeholders.

