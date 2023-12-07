Seychelles Declares State Of Emergency After Huge Explosion - BBC

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 7 (KUNA) -- Seychelles' President Wavel Ramkalawan on Thursday declared a state of emergency after a massive explosion at an industrial area on the main island, Mahe, as well as flooding, according to BBC.

The blast ripped through the zone, flattening commercial buildings and wrecking nearby housing, leaving a trail of devastation along Mahe island's east coast, BBC reported.

Three people were reportedly killed and more than 100 others injured when their homes were destroyed in the blast.

The president ordered everyone except essential workers to stay home to give emergency services space to work.

"Everyone is being asked to stay at home," the president's office said in a press statement. "All schools will be closed. Only workers in the essential services and persons traveling will be allowed free movement."

The blast happened at a construction and quarrying company, where explosives were being stored in four containers.

The international airport was also damaged, despite being 4km (2.5 miles) away. Schools are shut and hospitals closed to all but emergency cases.

The only movement allowed is into and out of holiday islands. (end)

