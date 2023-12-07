EU Commends Kuwait Progress In Women's Empowerment

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 7 (KUNA) -- The European Union (EU) has applauded progress made by the State of Kuwait in several domains, including women's empowerment, looking forward to further cooperation and coordination in global human rights affairs.

This came in a statement sent by the Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs to KUNA on Thursday following the fourth round of unofficial human rights dialogue between Kuwait and the EU, held in Brussels earlier on Tuesday.

During the event, both sides exchanged views on human rights' developments of Kuwait and the EU, it said, adding that the Kuwaiti side, including officials of the ministries of foreign affairs, interior, justice, information and social affairs, as well as several other state bodies, had expounded on the country's human rights efforts.

The EU congratulated Kuwait on having been elected as member of the UN Human Rights Council 2024-2026, said the statement.

Both sides agreed to convene the next round of dialogue in Kuwait in 2024, it added. (end)

nma









MENAFN07122023000071011013ID1107557404