Saudi Arabia, Russia Call For Cessation Of Hostilities In Palestine

RIYADH, Dec 7 (KUNA) -- Saudi Arabia and Russia have called for a halt to military operations in the Palestinian territories and protection of civilians there in accordance with the international law and international humanitarian law.

The two sides expressed their deep concern about the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, according to a joint statement issued Thursday a day after the conclusion of the Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and his talks with the Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman.

They stressed the need to enable international humanitarian organizations to play their role in providing humanitarian and relief aid to the Palestinian people, including United Nations organizations, especially the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), and to support their efforts in this regard.

They made it clear that there is no way to achieve security and stability in Palestine except through implementing international resolutions related to the two-state solution in order to ensure the creation of appropriate conditions for peaceful coexistence and economic development, and to enable the Palestinian people to achieve their legitimate rights to establish an independent, sovereign Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

On Yemen, the two sides expressed full support for the international and regional efforts to reach a comprehensive political solution to the Yemeni crisis.

The Russian side commended the Kingdom's efforts to encourage dialogue and reconciliation between the Yemeni parties, facilitating the arrival of humanitarian aid to all regions of Yemen, the financial support provided by the Kingdom to address the difficult financial conditions facing the Yemeni Government, and the development projects provided by the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction for Yemen.

On Syria, the two sides commended the decision of the Arab League to resume the participation of Syrian Government delegations in the meetings of the Council of the Arab League and its affiliated organizations and bodies.

They expressed their aspiration that this would contribute to supporting the stability and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic, resolving the Syrian crisis and facilitating the safe voluntary return of Syrian refugees to their country.

On Sudan, the two sides stressed the importance of building on the Jeddah Declaration, signed on May 11, 2023, to end the ongoing conflict in Sudan and return to political dialogue between all parties.

On Iran, the Russian side welcomed the resumption of diplomatic relations between the Kingdom and Iran, expressing its hope that this step would contribute to enhancing security and stability in the region, in a way that preserves the sovereignty of countries and non-interference in their internal affairs.

The two sides stressed the importance of Iran's commitment to the peacefulness of its nuclear program and transparent cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency, and the importance of concerted efforts in conducting comprehensive negotiations that involve the countries of the region, and addressing the sources of the threat to regional and international security and peace.

On bilateral relations, the two sides commended the success of the 8th session of the Saudi-Russian Joint Committee, which was held in October 2023 in Moscow, to enhance the close cooperation between the two countries, as the meeting witnessed the two sides agreeing on new areas of cooperation between them.

The two sides agreed to enhance defense cooperation. They affirmed their desire to strengthen existing security cooperation and coordination on issues of common interest, including combating crimes in all its forms, combating terrorism and extremism and their financing, and exchanging information to confront terrorist organizations, in a way that achieves security and stability in the two countries.

They agreed on the importance of strengthening coordination and cooperation between the two countries in international organizations, including the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, and the G20, to confront the economic challenges that the world is facing.

They commended the close cooperation between them and the successful efforts of the OPEC+ countries in enhancing the stability of global oil markets.

They stressed the importance of continuing this cooperation, and the need for all participating countries to adhere to the OPEC+ agreement, in a way that serves the interests of producers and consumers and supports the growth of the global economy. (end)

