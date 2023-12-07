US Targets Cyber Groups Connected To Russia

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON Dec 7 (KUNA)-- The United States government is taking a series of actions against cyber actors Callisto Group, Star Blizzard, and COLDRIVER, which are connected to Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) Center 18 for long-running cyber espionage campaigns that targeted numerous US-based entities and individuals.

The actions build on longstanding efforts to disrupt Russian cyber activities, hold malicious cyber actors accountable, and defend against similar activity, spokesperson of the State Dept. Matthew Alan Miller said in a press release on Thursday.

On a similar note, the Department of Justice unsealed an indictment charging Andrey Stanislavovich Korinets and Ruslan Aleksandrovich Peretyatko for their role in a criminal hacking conspiracy that targeted US-based entities and individuals, including US Department of Energy facilities' employees.

The conspirators also targeted UK officials, think tank researchers, and journalists, from whom certain information was leaked before the 2019 UK elections.

The US Department of the Treasury is sanctioning these individuals for their roles in the Callisto Group.

Additionally, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency is issuing a Cyber Security Advisory explaining the technical details of the malicious activity, related warning signs, and mitigation measures that can be implemented to enhance network security against similar malicious activity.

Concurrently, the US Department of State's Rewards for Justice (RFJ) program is offering a reward of up to USD 10 million for information leading to the identification or location of any person who, while acting at the direction or under the control of a foreign government, engages in certain malicious cyber activities against US critical infrastructure in violation of the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act (CFAA).

Under this reward offer, the RFJ program seeks information on the location or identification of Korinets, Peretyatko, and their fellow conspirators.

They also note with concern the UK's announcement that the same FSB affiliate was involved in sustained cyber targeting of the UK's democratic and political processes.

"We stand with the UK as it confronts such threats and calls on all states to refrain from malicious cyber activity designed to destabilize and undermine democratic processes and societies," according to a statement from the Justice Dept.

"The United States, in concert with our allies and partners, will continue to promote a global cyberspace where responsible behavior is expected, and irresponsible behavior is both costly and isolating," it added. (end)

rsr









MENAFN07122023000071011013ID1107557398