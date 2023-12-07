Qatar: Occupation's Permission For Extermists To Demonstrate In Jerusalem Blatant Attack On Hashemite Custodianship

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Doha, Dec. 7 (Petra)-- Qatar condemned the Israeli occupation's permission for a demonstration by extremists in occupied Jerusalem under the slogan "Imposing control over Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque" and considered it a dangerous provocation of feelings and a blatant assault on the rights of the Palestinian people and on the historical Hashemite custodianship of the holy sites in occupied Jerusalem.The Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement on Thursday, alerting the world to Israeli attempts to alter Jerusalem's historical and legal status quo and its sanctities. The statement emphasized that these provocative actions would heighten tensions and deepen the cycle of violence in the area.It emphasized that the Israeli occupation must respect the legal and historical status quo of the Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem and must halt any efforts to alter it. It also emphasized the significance of the historical Hashemite custodianship's role in safeguarding the holy sites.The ministry has issued a call to action, urging the international community to move quickly to compel Israel to abide by resolutions pertaining to international legitimacy and to cease violating the rights of the brotherly Palestinian people and the sanctities of Islam and Christianity.