Jordanian Expatriates' Remittances Stood At $2.8621 Billion In Ten Months In 2023


12/7/2023 3:04:05 PM

Amman, Dec. 7 (Petra)-- Jordanian expatriates' remittances stood at $299.2 million in November 2023, marking an increase of 3 percent compared with the same month of 2022.
According to initial data issued by the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ), expatriates' remittances totaled $2.862 billion during the first ten months of 2023, compared with $2.829 billion during the same period in 2022, recording an increase of 1.1 percent.

