Pharma Co. Reports Positive Data For Leukemia Combination Therapy

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Recently, Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced positive data for its Leukemia Combination Therapy, noted an H.C. Wainwright & Co. report.
Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS:NASDAQ) announced updated results from the Phase 2 SELECT-AML-1 trial showing its tamibarotene triplet therapy achieved high response rates in relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), noted H.C. Wainwright analysts Andrew Fein, Dr. Andres Maldonado, Matthew Caufield, and Dr. Ananda Ghosh in a December 6 research report.
Triplet Therapy Shows Further Benefit
The tamibarotene plus venetoclax and azacitidine combination reported a 100% composite complete remission rate, including 78% complete remissions, compared to a 70% rate for the control doublet in 23 patients.
The triplet also led to faster responses than the doublet control.
Analysts View Data as Supportive of Phase 3 Plans
With the triplet continuing to demonstrate greater activity than the current venetoclax/azacitidine standard regimen, the analysts believe Syros is well-positioned to initiate a registrational Phase 3 trial in R/R AML during 2024.
Additional Applications Under Exploration
Beyond AML, Syros is evaluating the tamibarotene triplet in higher-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), with Phase 3 data expected by mid-2024. The company sees read-through from the latest AML results based on disease similarities.
H.C. Wainwright maintains a Buy rating on Syros with a US$15 price target ahead of multiple clinical catalysts over the next 18 months.
