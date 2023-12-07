Drugs Show Anti-Cancer Effects On Myeloma Cells

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) These positive results bode well for the biopharma's two polyamine inhibitors as potential treatments for multiple myeloma, noted a ROTH Capital Markets report.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc.'s (PBLA:NASDAQ) two polyamine inhibitors, ivospemin (SBP-101) and difluoromethylornithine (DFMO), were shown to inhibit multiple myeloma cells in vitro, a published analysis showed, Dr. Jonathan Aschoff, ROTH MKM analyst, reported in a December 4 research note.

"The data demonstrate that these agents as monotherapies have significant anti-cancer effects on multiple myeloma cell lines, which is increased when they are combined," Aschoff wrote.

4,067% Return Cited

Given the news, ROTH maintained its US$25 per share target price on Panbela, currently trading at about US$0.60 per share, noted Aschoff.

The difference between these prices implies a remarkable potential return for investors of 4,067%

The biopharma remains a Buy.

Assessments Conducted

Minnesota-based Panbela and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center evaluated the effects of SBP-101 and DFMO on the growth and viability of four multiple myeloma cell lines: NCI-H929, RPMI-8226, ARP-1, and MM. After exposing these to varying doses of the polyamine inhibitors individually and in combination, the researchers measured the effects on cell proliferation, cell viability, and the induction of apoptosis, or cell death. The doses used were based on clinical results of trials evaluating these compounds in other malignancies.

The resulting data were published in the November supplemental issue of Blood.

The objective was to determine if intervening at the polyamine synthesis stage would be effective as a multiple myeloma treatment. Investigating this approach is worthwhile because the proto-oncogene MYC, a significant cause of this cancer, influences the polyamine pathway and is tough to target directly.

Findings are Positive

The analysis revealed that both of Panbela's polyamine inhibitors decreased proliferation of cells in all four lines, Aschoff reported.

Specifically, as for SBP-101, one of the biopharma's lead assets, test results showed that increasing concentrations of it, from 1-10 micrometers (1-10 μM), significantly reduced cellular proliferation in all cell lines. The average percentages of cytotoxicity observed with SBP-101 10 μM were 84% in ARP-1, 69% in NCI-H929, 49% in MM and 21% in RPMI-8226.

Regarding DFMO, increasing concentrations of it, from 1-100 μM, affected the cell lines as SBP-101 did. However, DFMO impacted RPMI-8226 the most versus ARP-1 with SBP-101. The percent of cell death resulting from DFMO 10 μM was 64% in RPMI-8226, 33% in NCI-H929, 28% in ARP-1, and 16% in MM.

A combination of SBP-101 10μM and DFMO 100 μM completely stopped the growth of cells in all lines. Both monotherapy and combination therapy resulted in apoptosis.

Second Potential Approach

In other news, results of different research by Panbela and MD Anderson suggested that potential exists for a polyamine-targeted therapy in combination with CAR-T therapy.