A Sip Of Tea, A Discovery Of China

BEIJING, CHINA - 7 December 2023 - Tea is one of the world's top three beverages.



China is the world's first country to both make and consume tea.



Wuyi Mountain in China's Fujian Province gave birth to the Chinese black tea.





Along the ancient trade routes, black tea from Wuyi Mountain gained immense popularity among Europeans, gradually making black tea the most consumed type in the world.





Tea culture is also ubiquitous in Fujian where the practice of drinking tea prevails.



The process of making and consuming tea is part of our communication with nature.





Applying their understanding of nature to tea making, Fujianese seek out the true essence of life.





