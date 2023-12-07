International Business Rep.: CISCE Establishes Platform For Global Cooperation

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) BEIJING, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 December 2023 - China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE), hosted by China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), was held in Beijing recently.



Watch the 39-second video:



CISCE has established a new platform for global industrial cooperation and communication, said plenty of international enterprises. Their unwavering confidence in the Chinese market propels them to root themselves in this land and to be poised to provide products with higher quality for markets in and out of China.





The China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) was held in Beijing from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2. (China News Network/Li Jun)

During the CISCE, 53 Fortune Global 500 companies, 57 Fortune China 500 companies, 25 top 500 Chinese private enterprises attended the exhibition. Apart from that, a bunch of specialized and sophisticated enterprises that produce new and unique products and hidden champions also took participation, presenting examples of supply chain cooperation between Chinese and international enterprises.



"The inaugural supply chain expo is the right event at the right time," said Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, director-general of the World Trade Organization. She further noted that some of the impacts faced by the supply chain actually exposed the fragility of the global production networks. Therefore, internationalization in global trade and supply chains should be strengthened, so that all links can play a role.



CISCE is indeed a brand-new concept where everyone can find a place to seek out how to optimize supply chains so that's why such an Expo is significant, said Clas Neumann, Senior Vice President and Head of Global SAP Labs Network.



As an open platform for international cooperation, CISCE has also sparked enthusiastic responses among global business community.





The body structure of Model Y was exhibited at the stand of Tesla. (China News Network/Li Jun)

Ge Yue, Apple's vice president and managing director of Greater China, said, "We have brought several very representative suppliers to the Expo. Of our top 200 global suppliers, 151 are in China."



According to Zhang Yihao, president and CEO of GE Healthcare China, the advantages and resilience of China's supply chains are globally acknowledged. "Over the past 12 months, we have opened two new factories in China. China's supply chain offers significant advantages and plays a crucial role in stabilizing global business and trade development."



Lily Guan is the President of Cargill China and she commented that CISCE has established an excellent platform that provides businesses with chances for them to communicate with government agencies, clients, and partners, enabling them to seize better opportunities and comprehend industrial trends. She further pointed out that Cargill continues to have a positive outlook on the Chinese market due to its paramount strategic significance.



CISCE integrates trade, investment cooperation, innovation aggregation, and exchanges, aiming to build an open international cooperation platform that connects upstream, midstream, and downstream industries, facilitates integration among businesses of all sizes, fosters collaboration between enterprises, universities, research institutes and end-users, and promotes interaction between domestic and foreign enterprises. It vividly displays China's ongoing efforts in high-level opening-up and highlights the country's commitment to maintaining stability and connectivity in global industrial and supply chains, showcasing China's role as a responsible major player.





Participants browse the products. (China News Network/Li Jun)

During CISCE, over 360 conversations involving more than 15,000 participants have been held, with more than 20 results including reports, announcements and standards published. According to incomplete statistics, more than 200 cooperation deals and intention agreements have been reached, worth over a total amount of over 150 billion Chinese yuan.





