What Is The Citi Cash Back+ Card, And How Does It Work?

SINGAPORE, Dec 7, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Are you on the lookout for a fuss-free credit card that offers limitless cash rebates in Singapore? The Citi Cash Back+ is probably one of the most appealing options on the market. Offering a flat cash back rate on all purchases with no minimum spending and cashback cap, the Citi Cash Back+ Card is ideal if you're looking for a straightforward card with unlimited cash rebates.

That said, it's worth understanding how the Citi Cash Back+ Card works and if it suits your lifestyle needs before deciding if it's the card for you. Let's have a closer look.

How does the Citi Cash Back+ Card work?

At a glance, here are the key features and benefits of the Citi Cash Back+ Card:

. 1.6% cash back on all eligible purchases (exclusions apply)

. No minimum spending requirement and cash back cap

. Cash back earned never expires

. Cash back can be redeemed anywhere, anytime via a simple SMS

One of the most significant advantages of the Citi Cash Back+ Card is that it's relatively fuss-free - the flat cash back rate applies to all eligible expenses, regardless of category and the amount you spend. So, if you'd like to enjoy cash back perks without having to keep track of your expenses and worry about reaching the minimum spending requirement, this card is perfect for you.

Do remember that typical exclusions apply for the Citi Cash Back+ Card, and certain types of spending will not qualify for cash back, including bill payments, insurance premium payments and fund top-ups.

How to apply for the Citi Cash Back+ Card: Eligibility criteria & fees

If you're planning to apply for the Citi Cash Back+ Card, check your eligibility here:

. Age: 21 years old and above

. Income: Minimum S$30,000 per annum (Singaporeans and PRs); minimum S$42,000 per annum (Foreigners)

. Documentation required:

. Salaried Employees (Singaporean/PR): A copy of your NRIC/passport, latest original computerised pay slip or Tax Notice of Assessment or last 12 months' CPF statement.

. Self Employed (Singaporean/PR): A copy of your NRIC/passport, last two years' Income Tax Notice of Assessment and last three months' bank statements.

. Foreigners: A copy of your passport and work permit, a copy of utility or telephone bill or bank statement with the applicant's name and address, Income Tax Notice of Assessment and the latest original computerised pay slip.

Annual fees:

. Main Card: S$192.60 (inclusive of GST)

. Supplementary Card: S$96.30 (inclusive of GST)

. The first-year annual fee is waived for Main and all Supplementary Cards

The Citi Cash Back+ Card may be suitable for you if you don't wish to be limited by minimum spending requirements and categories. If you already have a cash back card , you can still consider getting the Citi Cash Back+ Card as a backup card. This way, you can continue earning cash rebates even after you reach your monthly cash back cap on your other card.

Citi Singapore

Citi Singapore is a full-service bank, offering consumers, corporations, governments and institutions in Singapore a broad range of financial products and services. It is one of the largest foreign banking employers in Singapore and a significant hub for Citi globally.

The content reflects the author's view and does not necessarily reflect the views of Citi or its employees. Please read the products and offers on the Citi Singapore website for accuracy or completeness of the information presented in the article.