Foreign Ministry: 37 Jordanians Evacuated From Gaza Arrive In Jordan

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 7 (Petra)-- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates announced that 37 Jordanians who were evacuated from Gaza have arrived in Jordan.The ministry's spokesman, Ambassador Sufian Qudah, clarified that the transfer of 37 Jordanian citizens out of the 62 who were evacuated from Gaza to the neighboring Arab Republic of Egypt was arranged through the Jordanian embassy in Egypt and was carried out today via the Rafah crossing to the Kingdom aboard a company ship.Qudah stated that after receiving them, the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority gave them support and medical attention and sent those who desired to go to Amman, adding that another twenty-five evacuees had reached Cairo.Out of the 924 individuals included on the ministry's lists, 525 Jordanian citizens were evacuated from Gaza to the Arab Republic of Egypt via the Rafah crossing, according to Qudah.The spokesperson called on Jordanians in Gaza to contact the operations centre at the ministry to request assistance 24/7 at 00962799562903, 0096279956247 and 00962799562193 or via email at ....