Aid Convoy Arrives In Jordanian Private Field Hospital 2 In Gaza

Amman, Dec. 7 (Petra)-- In coordination with the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO) an urgent aid convoy containing medical and relief supplies arrived at Jordanian Private Field Hospital 2 on Thursday.This will improve the hospital's operations and expand its capacity to offer medical and therapeutic services to families and siblings in the Gaza Strip.With Israel still waging a bloody war on the Gaza Strip and expanding the reach of its military operations in the southern Gaza Strip, the armed forces are making an effort to support the people's steadfastness by sending this convoy in accordance with royal directives.