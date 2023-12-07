               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Low Horizontal Visibility Forecasted During The Weekend: QMD


12/7/2023 2:30:19 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: In its latest weather forecast, the Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD) warned of low horizontal visibility expected during this weekend.

“Light fog to fog” is expected in some areas, moderately hot during the day, and relatively cool to cold at night.

Winds condition is favorable for marine activities, with northwesterly to northeasterly winds expected to be light to moderate in speed.

Minimum temperatures are set to range between 11°C and 19°C, while the maximum is expected to range between 25°C and 28°C .

MENAFN07122023000063011010ID1107557016

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search