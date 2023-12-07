Air Arabia To Launch New Route To Sri Lanka

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Dec 7 (NewsWire) – Air Arabia, an Emirati low-cost airline, has announced the opening of a new route connecting Abu Dhabi and Colombo.

Issuing a statement, the Bandaranaike International Airport said the new route will be in operation starting this Friday, December 08, 2023.

The Air Arabia flights will be operated every Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday between Abu Dhabi and Colombo.

ADVERTISEMENT

For similar articles, join our Telegram channel for the latest updates. – click here