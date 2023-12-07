Air Arabia To Launch New Route To Sri Lanka

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Dec 7 (NewsWire) – Air Arabia, an Emirati low-cost airline, has announced the opening of a new route connecting Abu Dhabi and Colombo.
Issuing a statement, the Bandaranaike International Airport said the new route will be in operation starting this Friday, December 08, 2023.
The Air Arabia flights will be operated every Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday between Abu Dhabi and Colombo.
ADVERTISEMENT
For similar articles, join our Telegram channel for the latest updates. – click here
MENAFN07122023000191011043ID1107556996
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.