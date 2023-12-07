Seychelles Declares State Of Emergency After Explosion And Flooding

(MENAFN- NewsIn)
Dec 7 (NewsWire) – A state of emergency has been declared in Seychelles, after a massive explosion at an industrial area on the main island, Mahé, as well as flooding, BBC reported.
The blast ripped through the zone, flattening commercial buildings and wrecking nearby housing, leaving a trail of devastation along Mahé island's east coast.
Seychelles' President Wavel Ramkalawan has ordered everyone except essential workers to stay at home.
A number of people have been injured.
