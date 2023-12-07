Rents Rise In Almost All Swiss Municipalities

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Português (pt) Aluguéis aumentam em quase toda a Suíça



Share

Facebook

Twitter

E-mail

Print Copy link

In contrast, the upward price trend for residential property has slowed somewhat.

In around 85% of Swiss municipalities, rents for medium-quality flats rose by a good 3% in the third quarter of 2023 compared to the previous year, according to a Swiss Real Estate study published by bank UBS on Thursday. This corresponds to the strongest average increase in asking rents since 2008.

+ Swiss house prices soar over past 20 years

Among all municipalities with at least 2,500 inhabitants, the city of Zurich recorded the strongest annual increase in rents at almost 11%, according to the report. Rents in Gossau and Herrliberg rose by a similar amount. In western Switzerland, rents rose the most in Genthod, increasing by over 10%.

Slowdown in the owner-occupied property market

According to the study, owner-occupied home prices in the third quarter of 2023 were also a good 3% higher on average across all municipalities than in the previous year. However, in contrast to the rental property market, the price trend has slowed compared to previous years. The pandemic-driven boom is therefore likely to have come to an end, according to UBS. In 2021 and 2022, home prices still rose by an average of almost 7% and 6% respectively.

Compared to the end of 2019, so before the outbreak of the Covid pandemic, home prices for properties of average quality rose the most in Arosa (55%). Prices in Klosters also rose by more than 50% in the same period. The Zug municipality of Walchwil followed in third place. Echandens in the Lausanne agglomeration recorded the highest price increase in western Switzerland at 45%.

UBS expects the existing trends to continue in the coming quarters, both on the rental flat market and on the owner-occupied property market.

Send us your input

Do you have more questions about this story?

Your contribution Our journalists will take your contribution on board for their coverage and may follow up with you via email. If you have questions, get in touch . Your contribution... How we work

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link .

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link , and if you have feedback on this news story please write to ...External link .

End of insertion External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news

Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

Daily

Email

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo newsletter.

Articles in this story

Do you have more questions about this story?

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ... .