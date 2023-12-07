EQS-News: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel

Supervisory Board of Salzgitter AG extends Gunnar Groebler's contract

07.12.2023 / 11:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Salzgitter. At its meeting on December 7, 2023, the Supervisory Board of Salzgitter AG extended the contract of CEO Gunnar Groebler until 2029. Gunnar Groebler has been active as a member of the Executive Board of Salzgitter AG since May 2021 and Chairman of the Executive Board since July 2021. As Heinz-Gerhard Wente, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, commented: "During his tenure to date, Gunnar Groebler has initiated and driven key decisions for the Salzgitter Group forward. Salient examples include the implementation of the new "Salzgitter AG 2030" Group strategy with its focus on the circular economy, the acceleration of the SALCOS® - Salzgitter Low CO2 Steelmaking transformation program and active portfolio management. These activities were accompanied and supported by dialog-oriented communication with all of the Group's stakeholders. The task now at hand is to further advance the ongoing transformation of the Group with the energy and resolve that we have shown."



Contact:

Markus Heidler



Head of Investor Relations



Salzgitter AG

Eisenhüttenstraße 99

38239 Salzgitter



Phone +49 5341 21-6105

Fax +49 5341 21-2570

E-Mail ...

07.12.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft Eisenhüttenstraße 99 38239 Salzgitter Germany Phone: +49 5341 21-01 Fax: +49 5341 21-2727 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE0006202005 WKN: 620200 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1791633



End of News EQS News Service