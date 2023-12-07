               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Supervisory Board Of Salzgitter AG Extends Gunnar Groebler's Contract


12/7/2023 2:18:31 PM

(MENAFN- EQS Group)

EQS-News: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel
Supervisory Board of Salzgitter AG extends Gunnar Groebler's contract
07.12.2023 / 11:05 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Salzgitter. At its meeting on December 7, 2023, the Supervisory Board of Salzgitter AG extended the contract of CEO Gunnar Groebler until 2029. Gunnar Groebler has been active as a member of the Executive Board of Salzgitter AG since May 2021 and Chairman of the Executive Board since July 2021.

As Heinz-Gerhard Wente, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, commented: "During his tenure to date, Gunnar Groebler has initiated and driven key decisions for the Salzgitter Group forward. Salient examples include the implementation of the new "Salzgitter AG 2030" Group strategy with its focus on the circular economy, the acceleration of the SALCOS® - Salzgitter Low CO2 Steelmaking transformation program and active portfolio management. These activities were accompanied and supported by dialog-oriented communication with all of the Group's stakeholders. The task now at hand is to further advance the ongoing transformation of the Group with the energy and resolve that we have shown."



Contact:
Markus Heidler

Head of Investor Relations

Salzgitter AG
Eisenhüttenstraße 99
38239 Salzgitter

Phone +49 5341 21-6105
Fax +49 5341 21-2570
E-Mail ...

07.12.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at

Language: English
Company: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft
Eisenhüttenstraße 99
38239 Salzgitter
Germany
Phone: +49 5341 21-01
Fax: +49 5341 21-2727
E-mail: ...
Internet:
ISIN: DE0006202005
WKN: 620200
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1791633


End of News EQS News Service

MENAFN07122023004691010666ID1107556907

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search