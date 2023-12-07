(MENAFN- EQS Group)
Original-Research: Mexedia SPA-SB - von GBC AG
Mexedia SPA-SB
Mexedia SPA-SB
ISIN: IT0005450819
Management Interview
Empfehlung: Buy
Kursziel: 36.00 EUR
Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2024
Analyst: Matthias Greiffenberger, Marcel Schaffer
Pioneering Tomorrow's Tech Landscape: Mexedia's Visionary Journey Unfolds The MKK Conference in Munich has provided the backdrop for a compelling
conversation between the Mexedia's CEO, Orlando Taddeo, and equity research
analyst Matthias Greiffenberger. Against the vibrant atmosphere of one of
Germany's leading conferences, this interview delves into Mexedia's
remarkable journey and strategic vision. Listed on the Euronext Growth Paris exchange, Mexedia has rapidly evolved
beyond its roots in international voice and SMS termination activities.
Orlando Taddeo, at the helm of Mexedia's leadership, shares exclusive
insights into the company's trajectory, recent financial successes, and its
proactive stance on embracing cutting-edge technologies. This engaging discussion explores Mexedia's commitment to staying ahead in
the dynamic tech landscape, utilizing artificial intelligence, and
fostering collaboration with developers. Against the backdrop of the MKK
Conference, renowned for showcasing innovations and trends, Matthias
Greiffenberger delves into Mexedia's open-platform philosophy and
strategies for both organic growth and acquisitions. This interview
promises a unique perspective into Mexedia's unfolding story, directly from
the visionary insights of CEO Orlando Taddeo. GBC AG: To provide investors with a comprehensive understanding of Mexedia,
could you give an introductory overview of the company? Orlando Taddeo: We're a dynamic tech company listed on the Euronext Growth
Paris exchange. Our journey began with a strong focus on international
voice and SMS termination activities, a sector where we've established a
significant presence. However, Mexedia's vision has always been
forward-looking and adaptive. Recognizing the evolving needs of our
customers and the market, we've expanded our portfolio to include
cutting-edge Customer Engagement and Customer Experience Business Services.
In these areas, we're not just participating; we're aiming to be pioneers,
leveraging advanced technologies like Artificial Intelligence to enhance
our tools and services. This expansion reflects our commitment to staying
at the forefront of technological advancements and our dedication to
offering solutions that are highly relevant and effective in today's
rapidly changing digital landscape. Our journey is one of continuous
evolution, and we're excited to bring our investors and customers along as
we explore new horizons in the tech world. GBC AG: Following the recent publication of your half-year results, could
you provide a concise summary and share whether the results align with your
expectations? Orlando Taddeo: We're quite pleased to share that our half-year results
have been quite encouraging. There has been a noticeable growth in our
revenues and EBITDA, which, to our satisfaction, aligns well with the
expectations and forecasts we had set for this period. This positive
outcome is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, and it
reflects the strength of our strategic initiatives, including our efforts
in diversifying our services and enhancing our cross-selling capabilities.
We believe these strategies have been key in navigating the challenges and
seizing the opportunities of our dynamic industry. We remain committed to
maintaining this momentum and continuing to deliver value to our
stakeholders. GBC AG: Aligning with market demand, could you shed light on the current
sought-after products and services, and how Mexedia is positioned to meet
these demands? Orlando Taddeo: One of the most fascinating aspects in the current market,
which we at Mexedia are keenly focused on, involves innovative value-added
services, particularly in the realm of business automation solutions. We
recognize that in today's fast-paced business environment, efficiency and
innovation are essential components of a successful strategy. At Mexedia,
we are excited about harnessing the power of artificial intelligence to
revolutionize customer engagement. Our approach involves using AI not just
as a tool, but as a transformative force to enhance and streamline
communication processes. This technology is pivotal in accelerating
operations, enabling businesses to operate more efficiently and
cost-effectively. We understand that the landscape of customer engagement
is constantly evolving, and staying ahead of these changes is crucial. By
integrating AI into our solutions, we are anticipating future trends. This
forward-thinking approach positions Mexedia as a leader in providing
innovative solutions that meet the ever-changing needs of businesses in the
digital age. GBC AG: Exploring the open-platform nature of Mexedia, could you elaborate
on how developers contribute to the platform's growth and the development
of new features? Orlando Taddeo: Mexedia's open-platform approach allows developers to
contribute significantly, leading to new features and innovations, thereby
enhancing its service offerings. This collaborative environment enables
Mexedia to maintain its edge in the market. The open-platform nature of
Mexedia is one of its most distinctive and innovative aspects, particularly
evident through our App Store marketplace. This platform is not just a
repository of applications; it's a thriving ecosystem that fosters
continuous growth and innovation. By allowing both proprietary and
third-party Mini-Apps to be activated, we ensure that our users have access
to a diverse and comprehensive range of choices, tailored to meet their
specific needs. What truly sets Mexedia apart and serves as a catalyst for
its evolution is our inclusive approach toward developers and
industry-specific companies. By opening up the Mexedia App Store to these
external contributors, we've created a dynamic environment where continuous
development is not just encouraged but is a fundamental part of the
ecosystem. This approach allows us to offer brands a novel, comprehensive,
and dynamic mode of customer interaction. Our platform encompasses a wide
array of functionalities – from SMS, chat, and voice services to relational
AI, payments, authentications, augmented reality, and voice smart
assistants. The diversity of our Mini-App offerings means there's a
solution for every objective. Developers play a crucial role in this
ecosystem; their contributions in terms of innovative Mini-Apps and
features are invaluable. They not only expand the capabilities of the
Mexedia platform but also ensure that it remains at the forefront of
technological advancement and market relevance. GBC AG: In terms of growth, can you outline Mexedia's strategy for both
organic expansion and acquisitions? Orlando Taddeo: At the core of our organic growth strategy is a strong
emphasis on innovation and market penetration. We believe that by
continuously innovating our products and services, we can anticipate future
needs. This forward-thinking approach is complemented by our efforts to
penetrate deeper into existing markets and to identify and establish
ourselves in new ones. Our goal is to grow organically by enhancing our
offerings and extending our reach, thereby solidifying our position in the
market. Strategic acquisitions, on the other hand, play a pivotal role in
our expansion strategy. We seek opportunities to acquire companies in
sectors that align with our vision and can contribute to our service
portfolio. These acquisitions are selected to ensure they complement our
existing services but also bring new capabilities and expertise to the
table. By integrating these acquired companies and their unique strengths
into our operations, we can offer a more comprehensive suite of services to
our clients. GBC AG: Looking ahead, how does Mexedia plan to enhance its EBITDA margin
in the coming years? Orlando Taddeo: As we look towards the future, Mexedia is committed to
enhancing its EBITDA margin through a multifaceted strategy that focuses on
leveraging our existing services, improving operational efficiencies, and
introducing innovative solutions. We understand that a healthy EBITDA
margin is crucial for our long-term sustainability and success, and our
approach is designed to address this on multiple fronts. GBC AG: Can you provide a practical example or case study that highlights
the capabilities and impact of Mexedia ON? Orlando Taddeo: I can share a practical example that showcases the
advantages of using Mexedia ON in the retail sector: a retail client was
looking to enhance their customer engagement and drive sales. Before
implementing Mexedia ON, they faced challenges in effectively reaching and
engaging with their diverse customer base. Their communication strategies
were somewhat generic and did not fully leverage the potential of
multi-channel communication. This is where Mexedia ON stepped in. With
Mexedia ON, we developed and implemented a personalized communication
strategy tailored to the unique preferences and behaviors of their
customers. By harnessing the power of Mexedia ON's advanced analytics and
AI capabilities, we were able to gain deep insights into customer
preferences and engagement patterns. These insights enabled us to craft
targeted messages and offers that were delivered through the most effective
channels for each customer segment. Whether it was through SMS or other
digital channels, each message was optimized for maximum relevance and
impact. The results were remarkable. The client saw a significant increase
in customer engagement, which translated into higher sales figures.
Customers responded positively to the personalized communication, feeling
more valued and understood. This also helped in building long-term customer
loyalty. Basically, the efficiency of Mexedia ON in managing and automating
these multi-channel communications allowed the client to scale their
efforts without a corresponding increase in complexity or resource
allocation. GBC AG: What is the future vision for Mexedia, and are there any upcoming
developments in the next two years that you find particularly exciting or
noteworthy? Orlando Taddeo: As we look towards the future, Mexedia is firmly focused on
deepening its role as a key player in the realms of digital transformation
and communication innovation. Our vision is to be at the forefront, driving
change and setting new standards in the industry. In the next two years, we
have several exciting developments lined up that align with this vision.
One of the key areas we are focusing on is the expansion of our service
portfolio. We are constantly exploring new technologies and solutions that
can add value to our clients, by enriching our existing offerings with more
advanced, efficient, and cutting-edge solutions. Another significant area of
development is exploring new markets. Mexedia recognizes the importance of
global reach in today's interconnected world. We are actively assessing
opportunities to enter new geographic markets, which gives us invaluable
insights into diverse market dynamics. This expansion is a strategic move
to reinforce our global footprint and bring our advanced technology and
communication solutions to a wider audience. These developments are
particularly exciting as they represent our commitment to lead and innovate
in the technology and communication sectors. We are enthusiastic about the
potential of these initiatives to strengthen our leadership position and to
offer even more value to our clients and stakeholders. GBC AG: Thank you very much for the interview.
