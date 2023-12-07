EQS-News: Noratis AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Miscellaneous

Noratis AG successfully completes capital increase

07.12.2023 / 13:21 CET/CEST

Noratis AG successfully completes capital increase Eschborn, December 7, 2023: Noratis AG (ISIN: DE000A2E4MK4, WKN: A2E4MK), a leading portfolio developer of residential real estate in Germany, has successfully completed its EUR 8 million capital increase. A total of 61.88% of the shares were acquired under subscription rights. Merz Real Estate GmbH & Co. KG ("Merz"), the main shareholder of Noratis AG, acquired all unsubscribed shares and fully utilized its own subscription rights. A total of 1,927,210 new shares were issued at EUR 4.15 per new share. Following the capital increase, the Company's share capital amounts to EUR 6,745,237.00, divided into the same number of shares. The new shares will be included in the existing listing in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. As part of the capital measure, Merz acquired 734,566 new shares under the backstop and fixed subscription agreement, thereby increasing its stake in Noratis AG to 59.9 %. The proceeds from the issue will be used to strengthen liquidity and to repay a promissory note loan.

About Noratis: Noratis AG (, ISIN: DE000A2E4MK4, WKN: A2E4MK) is a leader in the development of residential real estate portfolios in Germany. The company identifies and realizes potential for tenants and investors. In this way, Noratis creates and maintains attractive living space throughout Germany that is affordable at the same time. Noratis specializes in upgrading aging residential properties, mostly factory apartments, neighbourhoods and estates in cities with a population of 10,000 or more as well as in secondary locations of metropolitan areas. After successful development, the properties remain in the portfolio or will be sold in the medium term to investors or in individual sales to existing tenants, capital investors and owner-occupiers. In doing so, Noratis creates tangible and sustainable added value for all stakeholders: from investors/shareholders, buyers/sellers, service providers and employees to current and future tenants. Noratis AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Contact Investor & Public Relations: edicto GmbH

