EQS-News: Multitude SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Multitude Group financial calendar for 2024
07.12.2023 / 14:00 CET/CEST
Multitude Group financial calendar for 2024
Helsinki, 7 December 2023 – Multitude SE (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) (“Multitude” or the“Group”) announces the following publication dates of the Group's financial reports in 2024, as well as the Annual General Meeting:
| Date
| Publication
| 14.03.2024
| Multitude SE: 2023 preliminary results
| 28.03.2024
| Multitude SE: full year 2023 results
| 28.03.2024
| Multitude Bank p.l.c.: full year 2023 results
| 25.04.2024
| Multitude SE: Annual General Meeting
| 16.05.2024
| Multitude SE: Q1 2024 results
| 22.08.2024
| Multitude SE: H1 2024 results
| 22.08.2024
| Multitude Bank p.l.c.: H1 2024 results
| 14.11.2024
| Multitude SE: 9M 2024 results
Contacts:
Lasse Mäkelä
Chief Strategy and IR Officer
About Multitude SE:
Multitude is a fully regulated
growth platform for financial technology. Its ambition is to become the most valued financial ecosystem. This vision is backed by 18+ years of solid track record in building and scaling financial technology. Through its full European banking license, profound know-how in technology, regulation, cross-selling, and funding, Multitude enables a range of sustainable banking and financial services to grow and scale. Currently, it has three independent business units on this growth platform:
Ferratum as consumer lender,
CapitalBox
as business lender, and
SweepBank
as a shopping and financial app. Multitude and its independent units employ over 700 people in 16 countries, and they together generated
EUR 212 million
turnover in 2022. Multitude was founded in 2005 in
Finland
and is
listed
in the Prime Standard
segment
of the
Frankfurt Stock Exchange
under the symbol 'FRU.'
