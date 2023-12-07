EQS-News: niiio finance group AG / Key word(s): Forecast

Guidance 2023 and 2024

Görlitz, 07.12.2023: On the basis of internal calculations, niiio finance group AG, a stock-listed software-as-a-service platform traded in the entry level standard of stock exchanges in Frankfurt and Duesseldorf (ISIN: DE000A2G8332), expects an increase of group revenues 2023 of ca. 5% to ca. 7.8 – 8.0m EUR. The expected EBITDA for 2023 ranges between 0.6 – 0.8m EUR.

For 2024, the company expects group revenues between 8.5 and 9.5m EUR and an EBITDA of 0.7 - 1m EUR.

As already announced per ad-hoc publication on 27th October 2023, a majority of shareholders together with the new investor Pollen Street Capital, intend to contribute fundsaccess AG, FundHero S.A and FinTecc LLC to the group. Assuming that a future general meeting will approve such contributions in kind and on the basis of currently available financial data, the company expects to achieve group revenues for fiscal year 2024 in a range between 18-20m EUR and an EBITDA range of 2-4m EUR.



About niiio finance group AG

niiio finance group AG provides cloud-based SaaS solutions for asset and wealth managers. The company offers a comprehensive, modular set of solutions, enabling the digitization of a broad range of activities on a rapid and compliant basis for its clients. niiio finance group's goal is to create the leading pan-European platform in its space, building on both its track record of M&A as well as its strong momentum organically. The group employs over 80 people, and serves more than 150 clients across 7 countries.



Disclaimer:

This release contains statements about the future development of the niiio Group. These forward-looking statements are based on the Management Board's current expectations, assumptions and forecasts, as well as the information currently available to the Management Board. They have been compiled to the best of the Management Board's knowledge. As far as such forward-looking statements are concerned, no guarantee can be given and no liability can be assumed that the future developments and results mentioned will occur as presented. Rather, future developments and results depend on various factors. They entail risks and uncertainties that lie beyond the Company's control and are based on assumptions that may not prove to be accurate. Notwithstanding any legal requirements to revise forecasts, we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements made in this release.





