Schaffner Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM

Extraordinary General Meeting of Schaffner Holding AG elects new Board of Directors and approves delisting

07.12.2023 / 18:00 CET/CEST

Luterbach, Switzerland, December 7, 2023 – Today, the Extraordinary General Meeting of Schaffner Holding AG, which had been convened following the public tender offer by TE Connectivity Ltd, was held in Solothurn. At the Extraordinary General Meeting, 64.16% of the voting share capital was represented. The shareholders approved all proposals of the Board of Directors. They elected the following three new members to the Board of Directors with effect as of and subject to the settlement of the public tender offer:

Harold G. Barksdale (US citizen, born 1964), Vice President, Chief Corporate Counsel and Corporate Secretary of TE Connectivity;

Jörg Casparis (Swiss, born 1976), Regional Senior Tax Director at TE Connectivity; and Christian Schmidt (Swiss, born 1977), Senior Manager Controller at TE Connectivity. Harold G. Barksdale was elected as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors. Jörg Casparis and Christian Schmidt were elected as members of the Compensation Committee. The previous members of the Board of Directors Markus Heusser, Philipp Buhofer, Gerhard Pegam and Andrea Tranel, who tendered their resignations with effect from and subject to the settlement of the public tender offer, as well as the members of the Executive Committee were discharged by the Extraordinary General Meeting for the time between October 1, 2022 up to and including the conclusion of today's Extraordinary General Meeting. The shareholders also approved the delisting of the shares of Schaffner Holding AG from SIX Swiss Exchange subject to the settlement of the public tender offer. The delisting requires the approval of SIX Exchange Regulation and timing will be communicated in due course. Contact

Schaffner Holding AG, Investor Relations and Media Office: c/o Dynamics Group, Zurich

Thomas Balmer, +41 79 703 87 28 / Edwin van der Geest, +41 79 330 55 22

... Financial Calender

December 14, 2023 Settlement of the public tender offer by TE Connectivity Ltd.

End of Media Release

Language: English Company: Schaffner Holding AG Nordstrasse 11e 4542 Luterbach Switzerland Phone: +41 32 681 66 21 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: CH0009062099 Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 1792501



End of News EQS News Service