Aquis Stock Exchange: Application For Admission


12/7/2023 2:18:30 PM

Aquis Stock Exchange
Aquis Stock Exchange: Application for admission
07-Dec-2023 / 17:32 GMT/BST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPLICATION FOR ADMISSION TO THE AQSE GROWTH MARKET


APPLICANT NAME:

Kondor AI PLC

APPLICANT REGISTERED OFFICE, PRINCIPLE PLACE OF BUSINESS (IF DIFFERENT) AND TELEPHONE NUMBER:

Registered office address: 16 Great Queen Street, London, England, WC2B 5DG

Phone Number: +44 020 3855 5551

DIRECTORS AND PROPOSED DIRECTORS:
  • Jonathan Bixby, Executive Chairman
  • Benjamin Sampson, Finance Director
  • Jill Kenney, proposed Non-Executive Director
  • Nicholas Hellyer, proposed Independent Non-Executive Director

APPLICANT SECTOR:

Software and Computer Services

DESCRIPTION OF THE APPLICANT AND ITS ACTIVITIES:

The Company intends to operate a software business engaged in the development of advanced artificial intelligence (“AI”) products with a particular focus on vision-based AI, intending to offer these to business customers through a“software as a service” (SaaS) model.

The company's main product will be the Kondor AI app, which will analyse pictures and live photos, providing solutions to questions and challenges based on visual input.

NAME OF AQSE CORPORATE ADVISER:

First Sentinel Corporate Finance Limited

NUMBER, CLASS AND PAR VALUE OF SECURITIES TO BE ADMITTED:

TBC Ordinary Shares of £0.001 par value

SECURITIES IN PUBLIC HANDS AS A PERCENTAGE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SECURITIES IN ISSUE (excluding securities held in treasury):

TBC

SHAREHOLDERS HOLDING MORE THAN FIVE PER CENT OF THE APPLICANT'S SHARE CAPITAL OR VOTING RIGHTS PRE- AND POST-ADMISSION:


Shareholder's Name

Pre-Admission (%)

On Admission (%)

Toro Consulting Ltd

37.68%

TBC

Fidelio Partners Pte Ltd

15.38%

TBC

Crowdform Ltd

7.69%

TBC


TIMETABLE FOR ANY OFFER OF TRANSFERABLE SECURITIES TO THE PUBLIC:

N/A

THE EXPECTED ADMISSION DATE:

On or around 21 December 2023

WEBSITE ADDRESS WHERE INVESTOR INFORMATION WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION:



