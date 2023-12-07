|
Aquis Stock Exchange
Aquis Stock Exchange: Application for admission
07-Dec-2023 / 17:32 GMT/BST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|
ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPLICATION FOR ADMISSION TO THE AQSE GROWTH MARKET
|
|
APPLICANT NAME:
|
Kondor AI PLC
|
APPLICANT REGISTERED OFFICE, PRINCIPLE PLACE OF BUSINESS (IF DIFFERENT) AND TELEPHONE NUMBER:
|
Registered office address: 16 Great Queen Street, London, England, WC2B 5DG
Phone Number: +44 020 3855 5551
|
DIRECTORS AND PROPOSED DIRECTORS:
|
Jonathan Bixby, Executive Chairman Benjamin Sampson, Finance Director Jill Kenney, proposed Non-Executive Director Nicholas Hellyer, proposed Independent Non-Executive Director
|
APPLICANT SECTOR:
|
Software and Computer Services
|
DESCRIPTION OF THE APPLICANT AND ITS ACTIVITIES:
|
The Company intends to operate a software business engaged in the development of advanced artificial intelligence (“AI”) products with a particular focus on vision-based AI, intending to offer these to business customers through a“software as a service” (SaaS) model.
The company's main product will be the Kondor AI app, which will analyse pictures and live photos, providing solutions to questions and challenges based on visual input.
|
NAME OF AQSE CORPORATE ADVISER:
|
First Sentinel Corporate Finance Limited
|
NUMBER, CLASS AND PAR VALUE OF SECURITIES TO BE ADMITTED:
|
TBC Ordinary Shares of £0.001 par value
|
SECURITIES IN PUBLIC HANDS AS A PERCENTAGE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SECURITIES IN ISSUE (excluding securities held in treasury):
|
TBC
|
SHAREHOLDERS HOLDING MORE THAN FIVE PER CENT OF THE APPLICANT'S SHARE CAPITAL OR VOTING RIGHTS PRE- AND POST-ADMISSION:
|
|
Shareholder's Name
|
Pre-Admission (%)
|
On Admission (%)
|
Toro Consulting Ltd
|
37.68%
|
TBC
|
Fidelio Partners Pte Ltd
|
15.38%
|
TBC
|
Crowdform Ltd
|
7.69%
|
TBC
|
TIMETABLE FOR ANY OFFER OF TRANSFERABLE SECURITIES TO THE PUBLIC:
|
N/A
|
THE EXPECTED ADMISSION DATE:
|
On or around 21 December 2023
|
WEBSITE ADDRESS WHERE INVESTOR INFORMATION WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION:
|
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. End of Announcement - EQS News Service
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
MENAFN07122023004691010666ID1107556892
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.