Aquis Stock Exchange

Aquis Stock Exchange: Application for admission

07-Dec-2023 / 17:32 GMT/BST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPLICATION FOR ADMISSION TO THE AQSE GROWTH MARKET



APPLICANT NAME: Kondor AI PLC APPLICANT REGISTERED OFFICE, PRINCIPLE PLACE OF BUSINESS (IF DIFFERENT) AND TELEPHONE NUMBER: Registered office address: 16 Great Queen Street, London, England, WC2B 5DG Phone Number: +44 020 3855 5551 DIRECTORS AND PROPOSED DIRECTORS:

Jonathan Bixby, Executive Chairman

Benjamin Sampson, Finance Director

Jill Kenney, proposed Non-Executive Director Nicholas Hellyer, proposed Independent Non-Executive Director APPLICANT SECTOR: Software and Computer Services DESCRIPTION OF THE APPLICANT AND ITS ACTIVITIES: The Company intends to operate a software business engaged in the development of advanced artificial intelligence (“AI”) products with a particular focus on vision-based AI, intending to offer these to business customers through a“software as a service” (SaaS) model. The company's main product will be the Kondor AI app, which will analyse pictures and live photos, providing solutions to questions and challenges based on visual input. NAME OF AQSE CORPORATE ADVISER: First Sentinel Corporate Finance Limited NUMBER, CLASS AND PAR VALUE OF SECURITIES TO BE ADMITTED: TBC Ordinary Shares of £0.001 par value SECURITIES IN PUBLIC HANDS AS A PERCENTAGE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SECURITIES IN ISSUE (excluding securities held in treasury): TBC SHAREHOLDERS HOLDING MORE THAN FIVE PER CENT OF THE APPLICANT'S SHARE CAPITAL OR VOTING RIGHTS PRE- AND POST-ADMISSION:

Shareholder's Name Pre-Admission (%) On Admission (%) Toro Consulting Ltd 37.68% TBC Fidelio Partners Pte Ltd 15.38% TBC Crowdform Ltd 7.69% TBC

TIMETABLE FOR ANY OFFER OF TRANSFERABLE SECURITIES TO THE PUBLIC: N/A THE EXPECTED ADMISSION DATE: On or around 21 December 2023 WEBSITE ADDRESS WHERE INVESTOR INFORMATION WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION:



Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

End of Announcement - EQS News Service