IFSCA's Flagship Event 'Infinity Forum 2.0' To Be Held In Gandhinagar On Dec 09

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Dec 7 (KNN) The second edition of the flagship Financial Technology event 'Infinity Forum 2.0' is being organised by the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) at the Gift City in Gandhinagar on December 9, 2023.
Organised as a pre-cursor event to
Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024, the
Infinity Forum 2.0 will be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The event will be held in hybrid mode, with an invite-only
in-person event.
The theme for this edition is 'GIFT-IFSC: Nerve Centre for New Age Global Financial Services'. The forum will be dovetailed through the following three tracks: Plenary Track: Making of a New Age International Financial Centre, Green Track: Making a case for a“Green Stack” and Silver Track: Longevity Finance Hub at GIFT IFSC.
As per an official statement, the event will be preceded by an“Investors Meet” scheduled on
December 08, 2023
for FinTech entities which are authorised by IFSCA or recommended by institutions having MoU with IFSCA or accelerators which are authorised by IFSCA.
The 'Infinity Forum 2.0' event will be graced by Chief Minister of Gujarat,
Bhupendra Patel; Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution and Textiles
Piyush Goyal; Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology,
Ashwini Vaishnaw and many more.
Infinity Forum 2.0 is being supported by
Bloomberg
as the International Partner;
FICCI
and
Invest India
as the Domestic Partners; and
Boston Consulting Group
as the Knowledge Partner.
(KNN Bureau)
