IFSCA's Flagship Event 'Infinity Forum 2.0' To Be Held In Gandhinagar On Dec 09

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Dec 7 (KNN) The second edition of the flagship Financial Technology event 'Infinity Forum 2.0' is being organised by the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) at the Gift City in Gandhinagar on December 9, 2023.

Organised as a pre-cursor event to

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024, the

Infinity Forum 2.0 will be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The event will be held in hybrid mode, with an invite-only

in-person event.

The theme for this edition is 'GIFT-IFSC: Nerve Centre for New Age Global Financial Services'. The forum will be dovetailed through the following three tracks: Plenary Track: Making of a New Age International Financial Centre, Green Track: Making a case for a“Green Stack” and Silver Track: Longevity Finance Hub at GIFT IFSC.

As per an official statement, the event will be preceded by an“Investors Meet” scheduled on

December 08, 2023

for FinTech entities which are authorised by IFSCA or recommended by institutions having MoU with IFSCA or accelerators which are authorised by IFSCA.

The 'Infinity Forum 2.0' event will be graced by Chief Minister of Gujarat,

Bhupendra Patel; Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution and Textiles

Piyush Goyal; Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology,

Ashwini Vaishnaw and many more.

Infinity Forum 2.0 is being supported by

Bloomberg

as the International Partner;

FICCI

and

Invest India

as the Domestic Partners; and

Boston Consulting Group

as the Knowledge Partner.

(KNN Bureau)