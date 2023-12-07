Sweets And Namkeen Manufacturers Raise Voice Against Inconsistent GST Charges

(MENAFN- KNN India) Kolkata, Dec 7 (KNN)

Ahead of the World Mithai and Namkeen Convention 2023, sweets and namkeen manufacturers voiced concerns regarding inconsistent GST charges, distribution challenges and shortage of skilled labour.

The Federation of Sweets and Namkeen Manufacturers (FSNM) director, Firoz H Naqvi, said,“Consuming rasogolla at a retail sweet shop incurs a 5 per cent GST without input credit while the same incurs a 5 per cent GST when consumed at home. A uniform tax practice should be established.”

FSNM is organising the sixth edition of the World Mithai and Namkeen Convention 2023 in Kolkata from December 17 to 19.

The three-day event will host 300 representatives from 20 countries, showcasing modern machinery and high-quality raw materials.

FSNM president, Virendra Jain, said,“Over 30,000 B2B visitors, with 5,500 industry members will be attending the expo.”

The event will take place at the Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan grounds off EM Bypass.

