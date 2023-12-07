FICCI Ladies Wing Opens Center Of Excellence In Noida Offering Free Courses

(MENAFN- KNN India) Noida, Dec 7 (KNN) FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) has opened its first 'She can Center of Excellence' in Noida to promote skill development and provide network of support to women entrepreneurs in various sectors.

The Center is set up in collaboration with Young FICCI Ladies Organisation (YFLO) and is a dedicated

space for fostering knowledge, skills, mentorship, and holistic development.

Speaking at the inaugural, Sudha Shivkumar, National President, FICCI FLO said, "This center has been set up with an aim to provide not just knowledge, but also a platform for skills enhancement, mentorship, and holistic development, enabling women to carve their paths with confidence and determination."

It has a facility for 400 students including residential facility and offers free of cost five courses of various skills including social media, digital marketing, artificial intelligence (AI), marketing and sales.

"The center will focus on building a network of support and providing knowledge and skill education to budding women entrepreneurs in region and an

access to the FICCI FLO pan India network of women entrepreneurs," said Shivkumar.

Speaking on the occasion, Divya Jain, Chairperson, YFLO, Delhi said, "FLO and YFLO jointly opened this center and it will be a

symbol of our collective commitment to change as it will inspire courage, resilience, and the unwavering belief that, indeed, she (women) can."

Namita Gautam, Past President FLO and Rashmi Sarita, Executive Director, FLO

were also present.

