BD India's 'Safety-First' Initiative Brings Spotlight On Healthcare Worker Safety

Kolkata, West Bengal, India To bring the focus on the role of safety engineered devices in prevention of needle stick injuries during infusion therapy BD India launched its Safety-First Initiative during the 11th Infusion Nurses Society (INS) annual conference in Kolkata. The initiative saw participation from over 300 healthcare workers.



BD India in collaboration with Infusion Nurses Society conducted a panel discussion on Road to Zero Sharps Injuries where the panelist focused on:







Sharing methodology for successfully reaching the goal of zero needle stick injuries

Consensus that with the rapid technological advancements in healthcare delivery, it is vital to make healthcare professionals aware of safety enabled devices. The role of imparting adequate training to enable handling complex situations with ease and in accordance with key safety standards and protocols in infusion therapy.





In addition to the panel discussions on Safety-First, the winning team of the 7th edition of the BD INS Mastermind Quiz, namely Aster Medicity, Kochi was also felicitated on this occasion. This year, BD INS Mastermind Quiz saw participation from 12000+ nurses from hospitals across the country. The final five regional winning teams of two members each for the Grand Finale were from Max Hospital, Saket, New Delhi; The Mission Hospital, Durgapur; Fortis Hospital, Kalyan; Vasavi Trust Hospital, Bangalore and Aster Medicity, Kochi.





Commenting on the BD Safety First Initiative,

Atul Grover, Managing Director, BD India/South Asia , said,“Aligned with our purpose of Advancing the world of health, BD India's Safety-First Initiative aims to provide a platform to early adopters of safety engineered devices to share their journey towards driving the culture of safety in their healthcare delivery setup. We are happy to work with like-minded partners like INS at forums that provide a platform for knowledge sharing and best practices focused on the importance of safe and innovative technologies to enhance patient and healthcare workers safety.”





Col Binu Sharma, President, INS said,“Nurses are at the forefront of healthcare delivery. Safe working environment for nurses enhances quality of care and improve patient outcomes. Infusion Nurses Society is committed to spread awareness on Standard Infusion Practices across the country and we shall continue to raise awareness on prevention and management of needle stick injuries.”





About BD-India

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics, and the delivery of care. BD helps customers enhance outcome, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety, and expand access to health care.