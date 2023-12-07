(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



This week's New to the Street episode revolves around a recent cyberattack targeting ICBC (Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited), the world's largest bank

ICBC and its subsidiary, ICBC Financial Services, fell victim to a crippling ransomware attack, resulting in a system shutdown Sekur's secure email solution operates exclusively on the company's wholly-owned servers, safeguarding both senders and recipients, even if the latter is not a Sekur subscriber

New to the Street TV, a leading financial and business news show, recently sat down with

Sekur Private Data (CSE: SKUR) (OTCQB: SWISF) (FRA: GTD0)

CEO Alain Ghiai to discuss the recent cyberattack on one of China's largest financial institutions. The Weekly Hack segment brings Mr. Ghiai, TV co-host, and multimedia journalist Ana Berry to discuss security and privacy issues sweeping the nation.

The focal point of this episode revolves around a recent cyberattack targeting ICBC (Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited), the world's largest bank ( ). ICBC and its subsidiary, ICBC Financial Services (“FS”), fell victim to a crippling ransomware attack, resulting in a...

