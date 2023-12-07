Greenenergybreaks Correlate Energy Corp. (CIPI) CEO Talks 2023 Success, Future Plans In Latest Proactive Interview

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Correlate Energy (OTCQB: CIPI) , a growth-oriented distributed energy company, is in the spotlight during the latest video released from Proactive. During the interview, Correlate Energy CEO Todd Michaels and host Steve Darling talked about recent developments for the company, which specializes in solar, electric vehicle infrastructure, battery storage and energy efficiency. The company is currently focused on providing distributed energy solutions in North America. During the interview, Michaels explained that solar is a key technology, offering a 10%

to 20% cost advantage over local utilities; he also noted that the company's contracts are growing as businesses increasingly adopt electrification for vehicles and infrastructure. Michaels also provided a summary about a project the company recently completed in Illinois, which reflects the company's typical portfolio and its ability to work with businesses that have multiple locations. In addition, Michaels discussed the company's significant growth during the past year as well as its strategic plans looking forward to expand into new markets. Michaels also touched on the company's fundraising efforts, including federal tax credits and the Inflation Reduction Act, which is designed to provide a stable $1 trillion pool of capital over the next decade to support clean-energy projects. Proactive is a tech-enabled platform that works with innovative growth companies trading on the world's major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.

To view the interview, visit



To view the full press release, visit



About Correlate Energy Corp.

Correlate Energy is a publicly traded company strategically positioned to capitalize on America's unstoppable trend toward decentralized energy generation. The company employs a three-pronged strategy to create stockholder value from this multitrillion-dollar trend. First, Correlate seeks to finance, develop and profitably sell localized clean-energy solutions and microgrids to industrial, commercial and residential customers. Secondly, Correlate plans to retain ownership of some of these energy systems and thereby realize ongoing, reliable cash flow. Third, Correlate seeks to acquire proven renewable energy companies in order to exponentially grow earnings per share for investors. Correlate's management and board consist of industry experts who, during their careers, have successfully financed, developed and installed more than two billion dollars of clean-energy projects for their clients. For more information about the company, please visit

.

