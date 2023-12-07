Tinygemsbreaks Diamond Lake Minerals Inc. (DLMI) Announced Global Media Leader As New Strategic Advisor

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Diamond Lake Minerals (OTC: DLMI) , a forward-thinking, multistrategy operating company specializing in digital assets and SEC-registered security tokens, has added Marty Pompadur to its expert team of advisors. Throughout his career in the media and entertainment space, Pompadur has served in a variety of leadership roles, garnering a wealth of expertise and insight that will serve the company well. While he began his career as an attorney, he quickly transitioned into the media field, working for American Broadcasting Companies Inc. (“ABC”) in a variety of roles during his 17 years there, ultimately becoming the youngest member appointed to the organization's board of directors. He has also served as president of Ziff Corporation; as chair and CEO of RP Companies' various private and public limited partnerships, including television stations, radio stations and cable television systems; and in variety of leadership roles with News Corporation entities. He also served as a senior advisor to Oliver Wyman, primarily consulting in the Middle East, and the global vice chairman of Media and Entertainment for Macquarie Capital.“We are honored to welcome Marty Pompadur to Diamond Lake Minerals as a strategic advisor,” said Diamond Lake Minerals CEO Brian J. Esposito in the press release.“His remarkable career and unparalleled expertise will be instrumental in guiding our strategic initiatives. Marty's wealth of experience will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in our mission to achieve sustained growth and value creation.”

About Diamond Lake Minerals Inc.

Founded in Utah in 1954,

Diamond Lake Minerals is a multistrategy operating company that specializes in the development and support of digital assets and SEC-registered security tokens. The company's

goal

is

to

responsibly

innovate and develop

valuable traditional businesses and successfully combine them with the future of money and digital assets. DLMI's mission is to bring back to the public markets timeless business principles that are focused on healthy sustainable growth and strong earnings that generate yields combined in a modern digital world creating value for our stakeholders. DLMI is positioning itself as an industry agnostic leader in the digital asset and security token space.

.

