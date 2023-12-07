Techmediabreaks Sekur Private Data Ltd. (CSE: SKUR) (OTCQX: SWISF) (FSE: GDT0) CEO Featured In Latest 'New To The Street' Episode

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Sekur Private Data (CSE: SKUR) (OTCQX: SWISF) (FSE: GDT0) , a leading Swiss-hosted secure and private communications platform, is in the spotlight during the latest episode of FMW Media's“New to the Street” program. The episode, which airs on Bloomberg TV tonight at 9:30 p.m. PT, features interview with executives from five companies, including the program's“Weekly Hack” segment with Sekur Private Data DEO Alain Ghiai. During this week's segment, Ghiai and host Ana Berry discuss the recent hacking into well-known casino properties

Caesars Entertainment and

MGM Resorts. Ghiai explained that casino data is valuable, providing information such as names, addresses, hotel-stay particulars and other private info, with the hackers most likely selling the stolen data on the dark web. Because casinos and other businesses often use open-source email platforms, the hack appears to have come from an email. Ghiai noted that an ideal way to protect against this type of hacking attempt is to use a secure email platform. He talked about Sekur's new product, SekurRely, which is a software program that provides a private and secure email communication platform and that comes with SekurMail's SekurSend/SekurReply feature, which enables electronic communication on Sekur's closed-loop encrypted platform.

To view the full press release, visit



About Sekur Private Data Ltd.

Sekur Private Data is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, encrypted emails and secure communication tools. Sekur Private Data sells its products through its own website as well as through approved distributors and telecommunications companies around the world. The company serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

