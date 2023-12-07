Investornewsbreaks Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) Reports Follow-On Orders Totaling $900K

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ: SYTA, SYTAW) , a global vendor of Push-to-Talk over Cellular (“PoC”) devices and cellular signal booster systems, has received $900,000 in orders for its UV350 In-Vehicle device and its PTT rugged handsets. The orders, which the company anticipates fulfilling in Q4 2023 and Q1 2024, came from existing international defense and EMS customers. According to the announcement, the company is expanding its relationship with these customers.“These orders increase our penetration with existing customers and affirm the positive impact our communication solutions are having,” said Siyata Mobile CEO Marc Seelenfreund in the press release.“We are pleased that they are satisfied with the performance of our devices and will be deploying more of them across their mission-critical operations.”

About Siyata Mobile Inc.

Siyata Mobile is a business-to-business (“B2B”) global vendor of next-generation, Push-to-Talk (“PTT”) over cellular (“POC”) devices, cellular booster systems and video-monitoring solutions. The company's portfolio of in-vehicle and rugged devices enable first responders and enterprise workers to instantly communicate over a nationwide cellular network of choice, to increase situational awareness and save lives. Its portfolio of enterprise grade and consumer cellular booster systems enables first responders and enterprise workers to amplify cellular signals in remote areas, inside structural buildings where signals are weak and within vehicles for the maximum cellular signal strength possible. For its video monitoring system, Siyata integrates software licensed with off-the-shelf hardware providing customers with an integrated advanced camera system for management and visual monitoring of their fleet vehicles. For more information about the company, visit



