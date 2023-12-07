Investornewsbreaks Metalert Inc. (MLRT) To Serve Two Key Market Sectors In Ecuador

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) MetAlert (OTC: MLRT) , a pioneer in GPS wearable technology and global provider in the field of human and asset tracking and recovery systems, today announced expansion of its distribution in Latin America and delivery of its patented GPS SmartSoles into Ecuador to serve two different market sectors. According to the announcement, MetAlert has partnered with Global Securidad S.A, a company providing security and monitoring services to VIPs and other high-profile people who may be vulnerable to kidnapping, and Fisio Technology, a company dedicated to long-term health and well-being for patients afflicted with Alzheimer's or related dementia.“We are excited to enter into this relationship with Global Securidad and Fisio Technology as they address two key market sectors for our SmartSole business,” said MetAlert Director Andrew Duncan.“One in the area of personal safety, which in certain parts of the world is a daily concern, and the other in the elderly population showing signs of cognitive decline, such as Alzheimer's and dementia, whereby patients frequently can become disoriented, wander off and go missing.”

MetAlert and its subsidiary Leve 2 Security occupy a commanding position in the design, development, manufacturing, distribution, sales, and IP licensing of GPS wearable technology, firearm and mobile asset recovery solutions, remote patient monitoring technology, and health data collection. With years of industry expertise and a robust portfolio of patents, MetAlert is the go-to solution provider for government, enterprise and consumers grappling with mobility, cognitive and spatial awareness challenges, which currently represents approximately 2.9% of the global population. The company delivers comprehensive turnkey solutions encompassing logistics, hardware, software, and connectivity. Notable achievements include the groundbreaking GPS SmartSole(R), a fusion of Dr. Scholl's comfort with LoJack's tracking prowess. It stands as the world's inaugural invisible wearable tracking device, designed for individuals susceptible to wandering due to Alzheimer's, dementia, autism, and traumatic brain injury. And MyGunAlert, the first patented lockable, motion sensitive, firearm recovery device supported by law enforcement. MetAlert's subscription-based model thrives on technology innovation fortified by intellectual property safeguards. The company boasts international distribution channels serving customers across 40 countries, alongside its role as a U.S. military government contractor. In addition to public health entities, MetAlert caters to municipalities, emergency and law enforcement agencies, private and public educational institutions, assisted living facilities, NGOs, senior care residences, consumers, and small enterprises. Recognizing its capacity within its distribution center and backend subscription processing also presents an opportunity to provide backend services for other subscription-based enterprises.

