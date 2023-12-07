Investornewsbreaks Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) Names New EVP, CFO

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP) , a leading developer of autonomous security robots (“ASRs”) and blue light emergency communication systems, has appointed a new executive vice president and chief financial officer. The company announced that finance veteran Apoorv S. Dwivedi has accepted the new responsibilities. He will transition into his new roles in January 2024.

In conjunction with that announcement, the company noted that current president and CFO Mallorie Burak will be stepping down in early January to pursue other opportunities. In addition, Knightscope chair and CEO William Santana Li will be reassuming operational responsibilities of the president. According to the announcement, these changes are part of a strategic plan on Knightscope's path to profitability as the company focuses on profitable growth, margin enhancements, operational efficiencies and streamlined decision making.

“We wish to thank Mallorie for her service, and we are extremely excited to welcome Apoorv to the Knightscope team,” said Knightscope chair and CEO William Santana Li in the press release.“We would be hard pressed to find an executive that is this highly experienced and energetic, and who has worked across several major corporations, been through the grueling challenges of a highly complex startup, taken a company public, and happens to be fluent in Reg A+ regulatory frameworks with an Ivy league education.”

Dwivedi brings extensive finance and corporate strategy experience to his new role. He has been serving as CFO for Nxu Inc., where he helped to take the company public on NASDAQ in 2022 and then facilitated the organization's capital markets, investor relations, finance operations and corporate growth strategies. Dwivedi has also served as director of finance for Cox Automotive, where he successfully ran the Manheim Logistics business; director of presales at the SaaS company Workiva; and in several corporate finance roles of increasing responsibility at the General Electric Company in both the GE Capital and GE Industrial businesses.

“This is an incredible time to be joining Knightscope,” said Knightscope EVP and CFO Apoorv S Dwivedi in the press release.“The company is at the intersection of several key technologies including autonomy, robotics and artificial intelligence and is successfully leading the adoption of Autonomous Security Robots (ASR) to drive the future of public safety. I look forward to rolling up my sleeves at this pivotal time in the company's journey to lead financial and business strategy. Working hand-in-hand with Knightscope's leadership team, I am confident in our ability to execute on near-term goals and to create shareholder value in the long run.”

About Knightscope, Inc.

Knightscope is an advanced public safety technology company that builds fully autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communications systems that help protect the places people live, work, study and visit. Knightscope's long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. For more information about the company, please visit

