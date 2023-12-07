Miningnewsbreaks Arizona Metals Corp. (TSX: AMC) (OTCQX: AZMCF) Virtual Investor Conference Presentation Available For Viewing

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Arizona Metals (TSX: AMC) (OTCQX: AZMCF) , a leading exploration and development company, presented during the recent Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference; the event was part of Virtual Investor Conferences (“VIC”), the leading proprietary investor conference series. That presentation is now available for online viewing. The conference was held Dec. 4–6, 2023, with Arizona Metals presenting on Dec. 6, with other battery and precious metals organizations. According to the announcement, company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days; in addition, some companies that participated in the event are scheduling one-on-one management meeting requests through Dec. 11, 2023. VIC is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.
To view the Arizona Metals presentation, visit
To view the full press release, visit
About Arizona Metals Corp.
Arizona Metals Corp owns 100% of the Kay Mine Property in Yavapai County, which is located on a combination of patented and BLM claims totaling 1,300 acres that are not subject to any royalties. An historic estimate by Exxon Minerals in 1982 reported a“proven and probable reserve of 6.4 million short tons at a grade of 2.2% copper, 2.8 g/t gold, 3.03% zinc, and 55 g/t silver.” The historic estimate has not been verified as a current mineral resource. The company also owns 100% of the Sugarloaf Peak Property in La Paz County, which is located on 4,400 acres of BLM claims. Sugarloaf is a heap-leach, open-pit target and has a historic estimate of 100 million tons containing 1.5 million ounces gold at a grade of 0.5 g/t. The historic estimate at the Sugarloaf Peak Property was reported by Westworld Resources in 1983. The historic estimate has not been verified as a current mineral resource.
For more information about the company, please visit
.
Full Disclosure:
Arizona Metals Corp. is an Investor Brand Network marketing client.
NOTE TO INVESTORS:
The latest news and updates relating to AZMCF are available in the company's newsroom at
