Al-Ahram Hebdo Launches New Daily Digital News Service: Ahraminfo

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) After months of anticipation and dedicated preparation, Al-Ahram Hebdo announced the launch of its new daily digital news and information platform, ahraminfo.

This marks a significant milestone for the French-language publication, expanding its reach and offering readers comprehensive, real-time coverage of local and global events.

Coinciding with the 30th anniversary of the newspaper's impressive journalistic journey, Al-Ahram Info presents a fresh perspective on the digital landscape. This 100% digital platform complements the existing weekly print edition and website, providing readers with the convenience and immediacy of daily news updates.

Nevine Kamel, Editor-in-Chief of Al-Ahram Hebdo

“ahraminfo is a new journalistic experience, long-awaited by our talented journalists known for their outstanding work,” says Nevine Kamel, Editor-in-Chief of Al-Ahram Hebdo.“They are skilled in covering Egyptian events and presenting them with meticulous detail and objectivity, offering a clear view for readers to form their own informed opinions.”

This new service prioritizes three core values: information, credibility, and objectivity. Al-Ahram Info delivers in-depth coverage, empowering readers with the necessary elements to independently form their own perspectives.

“Our goal is not to compete with other media outlets, but rather to offer a unique perspective on the news,” continues Kamel.“Our modern platform is designed to provide a user-friendly and secure browsing experience, making it easier than ever to access the news.”

The team behind ahraminfo comprises a dedicated group of journalists committed to delivering exceptional content. They delve deep into data, consult experts, and strive to provide a clear and comprehensive understanding of current events.

ahraminfo covers a diverse range of topics, including politics, science, economy, sports, tourism, culture, and international news. This comprehensive coverage ensures readers have access to a wealth of information, regardless of their interests.

The success of this new venture wouldn't have been possible without the unwavering support of key stakeholders.“We are grateful for the National Press Authority's early adoption of this project,” says Kamel.“Their support provided a valuable foundation for our growth.”

Appreciation is also extended to Abdel-Sadek El-Shorbagy, whose dedication to digital and foreign journalism has been instrumental in fostering this new initiative. Additionally, the team expresses gratitude to Abdel Mohsen Salama, Chairperson of the Ahram Board of Directors, whose unwavering support facilitated the rapid launch of Al-Ahram Info.

Building upon its long-standing commitment to journalistic excellence, Al-Ahram Hebdo promises to provide readers with exceptional service through its new daily digital platform, ahraminfo. This exciting development marks a new chapter for the publication, solidifying its position as a leading source of news and information for the French-speaking world. You can visit the site here:

