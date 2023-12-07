EDEX 2023: Egypt's AOI, France's Safran Engines Sign Agreement For Aircraft Engine Maintenance, Manufacturing

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Arab Organization for Industrialization (AOI) and France's Safran Engines, a leading French aerospace company, have signed a joint cooperation agreement for the overhaul, repair, maintenance, and manufacturing of spare parts for the LARZAC engine. This agreement marks a significant step forward in Egypt's localization of advanced manufacturing technologies in the defence industry.

The agreement was signed by Major General Gamal Ramadan, representing the AOI, and Christophe BRUNEAU, Executive Vice President of Safran Engines, during the Egypt Defense Expo (EDEX 2023) exhibition. Under this agreement, the AOI's engine factory becomes the sole globally authorized and licensed entity for servicing and manufacturing spares for the LARZAC engine, which powers the Alpha Jet aircraft.

Major General Mokhtar Abdel Latif, Chairperson of the Arab Organization for Industrialization, praised the cooperation with Safran Engines and highlighted their expertise in aircraft engine production. He explained that the collaboration will leverage the advanced capabilities of the AOI's engine factory in the areas of overhaul, repair, maintenance, and spare parts manufacturing.

“We are looking forward to transforming the Arab Organization for Industrialization factories into a hub for enhanced cooperation, partnership, and exchange of experiences with Safran Engines,” said Major General Abdel Latif.“This partnership will allow us to meet the needs of both Egypt and other friendly nations.”

BRUNEAU expressed Safran's pride in partnering with the Arab Organization for Industrialization, a leader in the Arab and African defence industries. He emphasized that Safran's strict quality standards are met by the AOI's engine factory, demonstrating their commitment to excellence.

Prior to the agreement signing, the Safran Engines Group toured the AOI's engine factory and witnessed its advanced manufacturing capabilities firsthand. This visit further strengthened the partnership between the two organizations.

The signing of this agreement marks a significant achievement for the Arab Organization for Industrialization and Safran Engines. It will contribute to the localization of advanced manufacturing technologies in Egypt, enhance the capabilities of the AOI's engine factory, and ultimately support the needs of the Egyptian and regional defence sectors.