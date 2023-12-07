Ekō Solutions Expands Sustainable Accommodations With Ekō Outpost On Airbnb

(MENAFN- 3BL) FISHERS, Ind., December 7, 2023 /3BL/ - Land Betterment Corporation's ekō Solutions, a leader in sustainable shipping container up-cycling, announces the addition of five luxury rental units to its Airbnb community in Athens, Alabama. Located at the Poplar Point Lakeside Campground, these 1 bedroom/1-bathroom ekō Outpost units offer a unique glamping experience, repurposing shipping containers homes from the 2021 Kentucky tornado relief efforts.

In June 2023, together with Block Experience Solutions and Poplar Point Lakeside Campgroud, ekō Solutions, launched the ekō Outpost community at Poplar Point . This unique rental community, now boasts a total of six units due to increased demand for glamping options. By the end of Q1 2024, ekō Solutions expects to have 12 units available for rent through Airbnb in Athens, Alabama.

"We're thrilled with the demand for our rental units and are working with the state of Alabama to replicate this model in other locations throughout the state," said Peter Rodriguez, President of ekō Solutions. "Poplar Point Lakeside Park offers a cottage town feel in an Alabama village, providing unique and sustainable stays."

Rodriguez says all ekō Solutions units at ekō Outpost are "double recycled," initially serving as temporary housing for survivors of the Western Kentucky tornadoes.

“Originally, we dispatched these dwellings to house victims impacted by the deadly December tornado outbreak in Western Kentucky in 2021,” said Rodriguez.“Now that many of these families have found permanent homes, these units are being re-used as sustainable, ecological and cool glamping dwellings.”

These 1 bedroom/1-bathroom units, accommodating up to four people, feature custom and fully equipped kitchenettes, while the bedroom area features a plush queen-sized bed with high-quality linens and pillows. The adjacent bathroom is modern, boasting a stylish shower, contemporary fixtures, and fluffy towels. Some units are rustic, some are glamorous, some have particular themes, but all have unique contemporary custom features unlike any rental.

"Our ekō Home is a cozy container home retreat, offering a stylish haven,” said Stetson Schaible, General Manager of ekō Solutions.“The contemporary design seamlessly blends with its surroundings, providing a spacious and modern interior."

The nightly rate for ekō units averages $150, providing an affordable alternative to local hotels charging $200-$250 per night.

Three popular ekō Outpost units available for Airbnb rental located near Wheeler Lake include:



Cozy Rustic Blue Container Cottage

Cozy Forest Container Cottage Cozy Container Home

As ekō Solutions rapidly expands, it continues to offer a range of sustainable and energy-efficient dwelling solutions, for commercial, recreational, residential and crisis recovery using customized up-cycled shipping containers. In addition to the Airbnb model at ekō Outpost, ekō Solutions offers an extensive line of shipping-container housing solutions to include mobile workstations, mobile bathrooms, mobile dog grooming, containerized food stands, ekō farms, hunting retreats and homes.

These sustainable and energy-efficient structures combine contemporary design with practicality.

For more information about ekō Solutions' products, visit .

About Block Experience Solutions

Block Experience Solutions specializes in modular structure ideation, planning, design and development. We are a specialized team of passionate and driven innovators committed to creating work that matters. To learn, unlearn and relearn, is to evolve. So, we're constantly shedding our skin to grow a thicker one-because the only way to stay ahead is to lead. Because at Block, we're not in the business of selling dreams, we make them a reality. To learn more about Block Experience Solutions visit our website .

About ekō Solutions

ekō Solutions, a division of Land Betterment Company a Certified B Corporation, is a sustainable development company utilizing innovative, low-cost, up-cycled shipping container structures to provide durable, high-end solutions to the building marketplace while also maintaining the ability to be utilized in a mobile environment. ekō Solutions uses innovative ecological structures to replace legacy inefficient and ineffective methods of living, growing and working. The sustainable craftsmanship of our up-cycled shipping container structures is what separates us from the alternatives. Our structures are suitable for residential, crisis recovery, commercial and recreation use. For more information visit ekosolutionsllc and connect with ekō Solutions on Facebook LinkedIn and X .

About Land Betterment Corporation

Land Betterment Corporation, an Indiana Benefit Corporation and Certified B Corporation, is an environmental solutions company focused on fostering positive impact through up-cycling former coal mining and industrial sites to create sustainable community development and job creation. The Company utilizes a complete solution-based lifecycle program to restore and rehabilitate the environment and revitalize communities in need of change and opportunity. Land Betterment accomplishes this by identifying un-reclaimed, run-down and neglected coal mining sites, fixing the environment through reclamation and remediation, and then repurposing the land to support a sustainable business that serves the community. Land Betterment firmly believes that with real solutions it is possible for restoration of impacted areas to live side-by-side long term employment, while building sustainable and safe surroundings for communities and our planet. For more information visit landbetterment or connect with the Company on Facebook , X and LinkedIn .

