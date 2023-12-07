Fifth Third Awards $53,000 Grant To Delight Nails & Spa

(MENAFN- 3BL) ORLANDO, Fla., December 7, 2023 /3BL/ - For two weeks in November, Fifth Third employees across northern Florida and the Bank's footprint showed their love for local small businesses by entering them in a sweepstakes to win a $53,000 grant. The Bank is pleased to announce one of the winners is Delight Nails & Spa .

“I am so proud of how our local employees showed up big for small businesses this holiday season,” said Greg Dryden, Fifth Third's Orlando city president.“Delight Nails & Spa is known for exceptional service, and I look forward to seeing how this grant can help them grow and thrive in the community.”

Fifth Third employees submitted nearly 2,200 entries in the sweepstakes by sharing photos and #love53 on social media. Visit Fifth Third's Facebook , Instagram or LinkedIn to see the entries or follow #love53.

Delight Nails & Spa is next door to Fifth Third's Turkey Lake branch in Orlando. It is a full-service nail and waxing salon.

“I'm appreciative of our customers,” said Delight Nails & Spa co-owner, Oanhna Thi Chau.“Over the past 20 plus years, we have been able to grow our staff to serve both our longtime customers and new customers. This grant from Fifth Third will help us to purchase additional equipment to allow us to serve even more people.”

Fifth Third employee Robert Stewart, a financial center manager at the Turkey Lake branch, nominated Delight Nails & Spa by posting on his LinkedIn profile. Stewart said he submitted the sweepstakes entry for the salon because employees from the branch get their nails done there and speak very highly of their services.

