Covia Honored With 2023 Pillar Award For Community Service Northeast Ohio

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published by Smart Business

Covia

Andrew Eich,

President and CEO

Covia's leadership believes that when communities thrive, everyone benefits from a brighter, more prosperous future. Across the organization, and with the help of President and CEO Andrew Eich and its dedicated team members, Covia strives to give its best back to its communities by investing time, talent and financial resources.

The company, which provides a broad array of high-quality minerals and material solutions for the industrial and energy markets, values the relationships it has built with its communities. Meaningful interactions with neighbors, community members, customers and partners have helped shape the organization and will continue to inspire and guide Covia. Its comprehensive community engagement and philanthropic initiatives are overseen by The Covia Foundation, established to formalize the approach to operating as a responsible corporate citizen.

It is proud to work with organizations on initiatives that create growth and leave a lasting impact across four pillars: health and wellness, education, environment, and social equality. Each represents an area of significance to its communities, team members and other stakeholders. Covia is proud to foster meaningful partnerships and collaborate with more than 250 organizations in its local communities.

In addition, the company helps team members support organizations and initiatives they care about, providing 1:1 matching gifts up to $1,000 each year. Employees can earn grant money for a charity for every 20 hours of volunteer time and are allotted 24 hours of paid volunteer time off to invest in their passions.

