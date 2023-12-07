Indian Envoy Met 8 Former Navy Officers On Death Row In Qatar, Says MEA: 'India Closely Following Case'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday informed that Indian ambassadors got consular access to meet eight former Indian Navy officials on death row in Qatar. While sharing an update on the case, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that after acceptance of India's appeal in the case, the court in Qatar has held two hearings in the matter and India is extending all legal and consular assistance.

Also Read: India expecting 'positive outcome', says MEA on appeal to free ex-navy men in Qatar\"There have been two hearings. We filed an appeal, from the families, and the detainees had a final appeal. Two hearings have since been held. We are closely following the matter and extending all legal and consular assistance. Meanwhile, our ambassador got consular access to meet all 8 of them in prison on 3rd December. This is a sensitive issue, but we will continue to follow and whatever we can share, we will do so,\" Arindam Bagchi said, the Indian embassy in Qatar received consular access to the imprisoned Indians in November Bagchi also mentioned the recent meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad on the sidelines of COP-28 in Dubai. The two leaders discussed the bilateral relations in detail and the well-being of the Indian community in Qatar, the MEA spokesperson added's the case?Qatar's Court of First Instance gave death sentences to 8 former Indian Navy officials on October 26. India, which said that the ruling is“deeply shocking”, is exploring all legal options in the case. In November, the Qatari authorities accepted the appeal filed by the Indian government in the case and the next hearing of the court is expected soon Read: Qatar accepts India's appeal against death sentence to former Navy officersOfficially, both Qatar and India have chosen to not reveal the details of the case including the reason for their arrest and subsequent conviction with the death penalty, but the sources have claimed that the former Indian Navy men are accused of spying for Israel.



