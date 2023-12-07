Govt Issues Health Alert On Common Painkiller Meftal: 'Can Trigger Adverse Reactions'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC) on Thursday issued an alert regarding the common painkiller, Meftal, and said that people must take the drug only after consulting a doctor as it contains mefenamic acid which can trigger adverse reactions like DRESS syndrome, etc. Meftal is a commonly used drug for menstrual cramps and rheumatoid arthritis.“Healthcare professionals, patients, and consumers are advised to closely monitor the possibility of the above adverse drug reactions (ADR) associated with the use of the above-suspected drug,” the alert said advisory recommended individuals notify the national coordination center of the Pharmacovigilance Programme of India (PvPI) within the commission by submitting a form on the website or utilizing the Android mobile applications ADR PvPI and PvPI Helpline No. 1800-180-3024 alert from the Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission comes as Meftal was rapidly becoming a common painkiller in homes with people using it without much caution to get some relief from muscle and joint pain primary constituent of Meftal is Mefenamic acid, a pain-relieving agent employed for the alleviation of muscle and joint pain as well as menstrual pain. Additionally, it exhibits efficacy in mitigating sore throats, nerve pain, and muscle aches syndrome“The Drug Rash with Eosinophilia and Systemic Symptoms (DRESS) syndrome is a unique and severe idiosyncratic response to a medication, marked by a protracted onset period. It was linked to medications such as abacavir, allopurinol, and lamotrigine. Subsequently, it manifests through a diverse array of clinical symptoms, typically including fever, skin rash, lymphadenopathy, eosinophilia, and a spectrum of systemic manifestations ranging from mild to severe,” said Dr. Sidhant Goel, The Hans Foundation, Nalagarh Read: Delhi govt asks chemists not to sell painkillers without prescriptionDRESS syndrome poses a considerable life-threatening risk, with an estimated mortality rate of approximately 10% across various studies. The predominant culprits implicated in DRESS syndrome, notably antiepileptic medications like phenytoin and Phenobarbital, exhibit an incidence rate of approximately 1 per 5,000 to 10,000 exposures.



