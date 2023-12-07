(MENAFN- AzerNews) Hafize Gaye Erkan, President of the Central Bank of the Republic
of Turkiye (CBRT), met with the management of the Banks Association
of Turkiye to evaluate the latest situation in the banking sector.
At the meeting, the reduction of foreign currency conversion
deposits in the banking system, the transition to TL, and the
applications for rediscount and YTAK within the scope of the CBRT's
support for exports and investment were evaluated. Emphasizing that
the transition to the Turkish lira continues in accordance with the
targets, Erkan said, "The real sector and markets' belief in the
disinflation path is increasing, and there is an improvement in
expectations that is starting to be reflected in pricing
behavior."
In the statement made by the Association, it was stated that at
the meeting, the applications regarding the reduction of foreign
currency conversion deposits in the banking system, the transition
to Turkish lira (TL), and rediscount and Investment Committed
Advance Loans (YTAK) within the scope of the CBRT's support for
exports and investment were evaluated.
In the statement, the following was noted:
"The positive outlook of the Turkish lira transition target that
came into effect after the measures and the joint proposal study
for its continuation, suggestions for the continuation of the
healthy functioning of the credit flow compatible with the
disinflation target, and evaluations regarding the development of
the positive course in export and investment credits together with
the CBRT were the main agenda items of the meeting. In addition, an
agreement was reached to carry out joint work by creating a
framework for the Social Investment Note that is being
developed."
The transition to Turkish lira continues in accordance
with the targets
In the statement, CBRT President Hafize Gaye Erkan, whose
statements were included in the meeting, touched upon the trend in
both domestic residents' savings instrument preferences and
non-residents' fund flows, and stated that the transition to TL
continues in line with the targets.
Erkan stated that they foresee that disinflation will occur in
2024 in line with the path announced in the last Inflation Report,
as the cumulative and delayed effects of monetary policy come into
play, and noted that the real sector and markets' belief in the
disinflation path has increased and an improvement in expectations
has begun to be reflected in pricing behavior.
Underlining the importance of determination and coordination in
policies, Erkan stated that they welcomed the efforts of the
banking sector to support the transition to TL.
Positive results of the applications are
seen
TBB Chairman of the Board of Directors Alpaslan Çakar also noted
that they found the focus of monetary policy on reducing inflation
very valuable and positive.
Emphasizing that the positive results of the practices aimed at
further strengthening the economy are being seen, Çakar pointed out
that investments and growth continue, the outlook has turned
positive, predictability has increased and the risk premium has
decreased.
Çakar stated that thanks to the preservation of stability and
confidence in the markets, the increase in demand for TL will
support the strengthening of the banking sector's contribution to
the financing of growth through investment, employment, production,
and exports in a balanced and high-quality manner.
