Corruption, Scale Of Destruction Biggest Risks To Future Recovery - Poll

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The latest poll says corruption and ongoing war remain the main problems for the country, and corruption in matters of future recovery concerns the population even more than the recurrence of hostilities.

That's according to Transparency International Ukraine, which ordered the survey run in November and presented the poll results at the Media Center Ukraine-Ukrinform.

As in the previous stage of the survey, ran in March 2023, Ukrainians consider corruption as the biggest risk in recovery, and at once by two parameters: the return of corruption schemes (79% of respondents focused on it) and the lack of control and, as a result, the embezzlement of funds (75% of respondents).

In half a year, such fears increased by nine percentage points (p.p.) and two p.p. respectively.

Among other threats, the population is concerned about the large scale of destruction (it was noted by 65% of respondents) and the threat of a recurrence of hostilities (63%). Both indicators increased by almost one and a half times compared to the previous poll.

In general, the current reconstruction processes either meet or exceed the expectations of 46% of Ukrainians. They are most positively perceived in the eastern (52%) and northern (50%) regions of Ukraine. At the same time, Kyiv residents are more critical in their assessment as their expectations are often not met – this is what 51% of the capital's residents think. On the other hand, for 39% of Kyiv residents, the reconstruction fully meets their expectations.

Every third adult Ukrainian (31%) is aware of or has seen examples of what has already been rebuilt. The vast majority of them (74%) are satisfied with the result.

At the same time, the population's views on the Ukraine recovery have become more pragmatic than six months ago. Compared to the last wave of the survey, the share of Ukrainians who believe that reconstruction will last more than 10 years has increased significantly (from 63% in March to 73% in November).

Ukrainians offer the same outlook regarding the restoration of the country's economy: 70% believe that the process will last up to 10 years or more.

At the same time, Ukrainians insist that the government should consult with the public on issues of reconstruction. Some 92% of respondents think so.

The second wave of a sociological survey among the population and mayors regarding the challenges and problems, expectations and general assessments of the recovery process in Ukraine was conducted by Info Sapiens on behalf of Transparency International Ukraine with the support of USAID.

A total of 1,000 respondents from all over Ukraine, including internally displaced persons, took part in the phone survey.

As reported, the results of the first wave of the survey showed that 73% of Ukrainians were most worried about the return of corruption schemes in the country's recovery process among possible risks; 63% of citizens were afraid of the lack of control and, as a result, embezzlement of public funds. Also, 55% of respondents) were concerned of the risk of recurring hostilities.